Firefighter/EMT
- Employer
- Fairfax County Government
- Location
- FAIRFAX (EJ06), VA
- Salary
- $54,446.70 - $88,689.54 yr
- Posted
- Jan 22, 2018
- Closes
- Dec 28, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, State & Local
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responds to fire alarms and other emergency calls to protect life and property; combats, extinguishes and prevents fires; drives emergency apparatus, including a life support unit; participates in rescue extrication operations and provides emergency medical care to the sick; and performs related work as required. Duties are performed under direct supervision.
NOTE:
For additional information about this job opportunity, visit the Fire and Rescue Department's website. The position's Class Specification and compensation plans are located on the Fairfax County DHR website.
APPLICATION PROCESS: To avoid errors and mistakes on the supplemental questions, we recommend you to use a desktop computer or laptop. Illustrative Duties (The illustrative duties listed in this specification are representative of the class but are not an all-inclusive list. A complete list of position duties and unique physical requirements can be found in the position job description.)
Fire Suppression
Emergency Medical Services
In Each Functional Area
Any combination of education, experience and training equivalent to high school graduation or possession of a GED issued by a state department of education.
LICENSES AND CERTIFICATES REQUIRED: Possession of a valid motor vehicle driver's license at the time of application, and at all times during employment in the uniformed services.
Following successful completion of Fire and Rescue recruit training:
NECESSARY SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
Employee must be able to reach above shoulder, work with body, bent over at waist, kneel, crawl, climb stairs & ladders, work with arms extended, work with arms above shoulder level, stand, sit, push and stoop. All duties performed with or without reasonable accommodations.
It is the policy of Fairfax County Government to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, veteran status, political affiliation, genetics, or disability in the recruitment, selection, and hiring of its workforce.
Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.
NOTE:
- Requires possession of a valid motor vehicle driver's license at all times during the application process, eligibility, and at all times during employment in the uniformed service.
- No driving suspensions or more than one moving violation within the last twelve months.
- Must successfully complete recruit training at the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Academy and a one year probationary period.
- Be drug free for the past twelve months.
Fire Suppression
- Responds to fire alarms and a variety of emergency calls;
- Connects hose to hydrant, and pulls and deploys pre-connected hose lines;
- Wearing self-contained breathing apparatus and protective clothing, enters burning buildings with hose lines;
- Operates a nozzle and places a stream of water on a fire;
- Mounts and operates master stream appliances from an aerial ladder or elevating platform;
- Ventilates burning buildings by opening windows/skylights or by opening holes in roofs/floors;
- Positions ventilation fans to safely inject fresh air and exhaust heat, smoke, and gases;
- Performs salvage operations (e.g., removes fire debris and water, locates hidden fires, and operates shut-off valves for gas, electricity, oil and water);
- Operates chemical and hand extinguishers;
- Raises, lowers and climbs ladders;
- Uses radio and computer-aided dispatch equipment;
- Drives motorized apparatus in emergency and non-emergency conditions;
- Operates fire pumps at proper pressures and flows;
- Searches for victims in burning, smoke-filled buildings or other hazardous environments;
- Removes persons from danger;
- Performs heavy rescue operations;
- Administers first aid to injured persons;
- Takes vital signs and stabilizes patient;
- Collects pertinent information for patient assessment, including the patient's medical history;
- Conducts assessment for treatment of a patient with trauma-induced injuries;
- Performs water rescues from land and boats;
- Assists in the search and recovery of drowned victims;
- Operates emergency lighting appliances;
- Operates self-contained breathing apparatus in hazardous environments and confined spaces;
- Identifies and protects flammable or hazardous materials at fire scene;
- Restores apparatus and equipment to service after use;
- Refills self-contained breathing cylinders;
- Maintains specialized fire equipment and protective gear;
- Studies area geography, street names and locations, target hazards, pre-plans, water supply, and other firefighting resources;
- Studies building construction to identify structural weaknesses and fire behavior;
- Instructs citizens in fire prevention and life safety techniques;
- Examines building plans for pre-fire planning purposes;
- Pre-plans for fires in residential areas to provide information regarding hydrant locations, exposures, types of occupancy, and areas of high life or monetary loss risk;
- Pre-plans for fires in industrial and commercial buildings to provide information regarding location of hydrants and standpipes, building layout, hazardous material storage, occupancy patterns, and structural information;
- Participates in the inspection of businesses and public places for fire and life safety hazards;
- Inspects wiring and heating systems, basements, and attics of residences, and recommends ways to eliminate fire hazards;
- Inspects storage of hazardous and flammable materials and refers unsafe practices to the Fire Prevention Division;
- Inspects heating, cooling, ventilating, and electrical systems in commercial buildings and refers unsafe practices to the Fire Prevention Division;
- Inspects exits at public assemblies to ensure they are clearly marked, operate properly, and are clear of obstructions;
- Prepares inspection reports;
- Recognizes and preserves evidence on the causes of fires;
- Performs public relations duties (e.g., teaching school children about fire safety).
Emergency Medical Services
- Drives a Basic Life Support Unit or Advanced Life Support Unit in response to emergency calls, transporting victims to a medical facility;
- Conducts primary and secondary patient survey;
- Provides and assists in rendering emergency care, such as opening and maintaining a victim's airway, giving positive pressure ventilation and cardiac resuscitation in a pulseless, non-breathing patient, controlling hemorrhages, treating for shock, immobilizing fractures, bandaging wounds, assisting in childbirth, and initiating poison and burn treatments;
- Performs triage assessment in a multi-casualty incident;
- Inspects scene of poisoning or drug overdose to determine nature of poison, and identifies antidote or treatment procedure;
- Treats a range of injuries requiring emergency care techniques within the scope of an Emergency Medical Technician -Basic (EMT-B);
- Assists in the extrication of entrapped victims, using prescribed techniques and appliances for removing the patient safely;
- Assures prompt medical care on delivery by reporting via radio, directly to the emergency department or control center, the nature and extent of injuries or the medical situation, as well as the estimated time of arrival;
- Performs routine preventive maintenance on the rescue vehicle;
- Stocks and maintains and participates in the inventory of supplies and medical equipment in the vehicle;
- Participates in medical equipment checks.
In Each Functional Area
- Attends training sessions, participates in drills, and participates in the physical fitness program;
- Performs housekeeping tasks in fire stations and on the grounds of fire stations;
- Utilizing computers and other related equipment, maintains records as necessary and completes incident reports;
- Participates in firefighting, rescue, and emergency medical service duties.
- Knowledge of laws, rules, regulations, departmental policies and procedures, standard operating procedures, training manuals and safety bulletins;
- Knowledge of the purpose and operating characteristics of various nozzles, hose connections, and master stream devices;
- Knowledge of the friction loss/carrying capacity characteristics of various fire hose sizes/types;
- Knowledge of the chemistry and physics of fire, fire hazards, fire causes, and fire suppression;
- Knowledge of fire behavior, especially involving the likelihood of extension;
- Basic knowledge of mechanics and hydraulics;
- Basic knowledge of the chemical and physical properties of fire, smoke and heat;
- Ability to understand and use a variety of modern firefighting and emergency medical techniques;
- Ability to understand and follow oral and written directions;
- Ability to apply judgment and deductive reasoning to information about fire situations, recognize the relevancy of each item of information, reach logical conclusions, and adopt an effective course of action using accepted techniques;
- Ability to define operational problems and devise appropriate solutions;
- Ability to remain composed in difficult or stressful situations requiring emergency action, and to make sound decisions promptly under emergency conditions;
- Ability to communicate clearly and accurately, both orally and in writing;
- Ability to organize ideas and present them effectively;
- Ability to read, understand and apply job-related, written material;
- Ability to learn streets, hydrant locations, location of target hazards, geography, and similar information concerning the response area to which assigned;
- Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with others;
- Ability to accept constructive criticism;
- Ability to utilize computers, the computer-aided dispatch system, and related equipment;
- Sufficient hand-eye coordination and dexterity to operate and regulate Fire Department pumps and perform physical firefighting tasks that involve tying knots, raising and climbing ladders, and connecting and disconnecting hose couplings and other hose appliances;
- Ability to drive pumping apparatus and perform firefighting tasks that involve pulling, lifting and carrying;
- Ability to do strenuous firefighting work for occasional extended periods of time, and to change from a state of rest to a state of strenuous activity in a short period of time;
- Ability to effectively use the Electronic Patient Care Report (ePCR) handheld device.
Any combination of education, experience and training equivalent to high school graduation or possession of a GED issued by a state department of education.
LICENSES AND CERTIFICATES REQUIRED: Possession of a valid motor vehicle driver's license at the time of application, and at all times during employment in the uniformed services.
Following successful completion of Fire and Rescue recruit training:
- Certification as a Commonwealth of Virginia Emergency Medical Technician (EMT-B);
- Certification as a Hazardous Materials First Responder in accordance with Fairfax County training standards;
- Certification in the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC); and
- Certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automatic electronic defibrillation (AED).
- Successful Completion of Incident Command System (ICS) 100.
- Successful Completion of Incident Command System (ICS) 700 CLASS.
NECESSARY SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Must successfully complete a criminal background, driving record and public safety background check; a polygraph examination, and a physical ability (pre-employment physical) test prior to appointment;
- Must be 18 years old at the time of application;
- Must be tobacco-free and nicotine-free at the time of appointment, and be willing to sign a Conditions of Employment Agreement to not use tobacco or tobacco products on- or off-duty;
- Must successfully complete Fire and Rescue recruit training;
- Applicants selected must be able to obtain a Class A medical rating in the assigned medical group prior to starting work;
- Personnel must maintain a Class "A" medical rating in the assigned medical group prior to starting work. For Class "B" and "C" medical ratings, accommodations will be considered on a case-by-case basis. A Class "D" medical rating will not be considered.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
Employee must be able to reach above shoulder, work with body, bent over at waist, kneel, crawl, climb stairs & ladders, work with arms extended, work with arms above shoulder level, stand, sit, push and stoop. All duties performed with or without reasonable accommodations.
It is the policy of Fairfax County Government to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, veteran status, political affiliation, genetics, or disability in the recruitment, selection, and hiring of its workforce.
Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.
