Three years experience as a MRI technologist

High School diploma or GED required.

Graduate of an accredited radiology technology program or MRI Accredited Certificate Program

ARRT (MR) advanced certification required.

Current CPR certification required.

Current in ARRT or ARMRIT CEU requirements required.

“Venipuncture competency check off” required within 3 months of hire.

Provides guidance and assistance to staff performing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examinations. Prepares work schedules to meet patient appointments, provides orientation and training, and related forms are accurately prepared. May perform MRI examinations as needed.Performs MRI examinations of the brain, body, spine and extremities on patients of all ages effectively adjusting scanning parameters for different patient body habitus. Selects and modifies technical factors to enhance images; uses flare and SAT imaging techniques. Determines appropriate equipment for scanning up to but not limited to body coils.Identifies gross pathology in the human body and adjusts T1 and T2 scanning parameters to provide pertinent information for interpretation. Adjusts parameters ofequipment to minimize risk factors to self and patient.Effectively performs Diffusion studies, MR Angiograms, reformats and MIP imaging. Performs specialized exams i.e. MRA runoffs and post arthrogram work ups.Effectively uses magnetic resonance and adjusts parameters to minimize exposure to patient and self. Follows established protocols and effectively uses scanning techniques to include, window and contrast levels, scanning time sequences, scanning delays, scanning thickness, FOV, scout images, reformatting, image reconstruct and 3-D image reconstruct. Photographs, archives and retrieves images.Education & Experience Requirements