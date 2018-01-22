Quality Assurance Analyst - 1419

Employer
The MIL Corporation (MIL)
Location
Charleston, SC
Posted
Jan 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Analyst, IT, QA Engineer
Industry
Government and Public Services
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Summary
The MIL Corporation seeks a Quality Assurance Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Charleston, SC location. As a member of the Systems Development and Maintenance team, the Quality Assurance Analyst will be responsible for performing testing of the accounting systems.

Responsibilities
• Develop test plans, executing manual and automated test scripts and documenting results
• Work with clients to review test plans to verify adequate coverage of business processes and to ensure the business requirements are satisfied by the system

Required Qualifications
• Bachelor's in Computer Science, Accounting or a related field such as Business Administration; candidates who possess a degree other than the three listed will require at least 1 year experience in testing or supporting accounting systems
• Expertise with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Desired Qualifications
• 1 year of experience in software testing or supporting accounting systems
• Knowledge of Federal accounting/financial management policies, practices, operations, and procedures
• Experience with CGI Federal's Momentum accounting package and/or with PeopleSoft applications
• Experience with automated testing, particularly using HP Quality Center and Quick Test Pro

Clearance
All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.


The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP

