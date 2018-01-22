Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Quality Assurance Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Charleston, SC location. As a member of the Systems Development and Maintenance team, the Quality Assurance Analyst will be responsible for performing testing of the accounting systems.

Responsibilities

• Develop test plans, executing manual and automated test scripts and documenting results

• Work with clients to review test plans to verify adequate coverage of business processes and to ensure the business requirements are satisfied by the system

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's in Computer Science, Accounting or a related field such as Business Administration; candidates who possess a degree other than the three listed will require at least 1 year experience in testing or supporting accounting systems

• Expertise with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Desired Qualifications

• 1 year of experience in software testing or supporting accounting systems

• Knowledge of Federal accounting/financial management policies, practices, operations, and procedures

• Experience with CGI Federal's Momentum accounting package and/or with PeopleSoft applications

• Experience with automated testing, particularly using HP Quality Center and Quick Test Pro

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



