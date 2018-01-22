Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Project Manager to support a Federal Government client at our Lexington Park. MD location. The Project Manager will provide technical and project management support and military communications programs supporting various government agencies.

Responsibilities

• Responsible for all phases of project management, including initiating, planning, executing, monitoring, controlling and closing

• Organize, direct, and manage project activities to support design, build, test and integration of systems

• Interface daily with customers, sponsors and other stakeholders to discuss project objectives, plans and to manage expectations

• Ensure all resources required to support the project are identified and tracked to achieve cost, schedule and performance requirements

Required Qualifications

• AA/AS and 6 years of experience in managing a variety of project types, sizes and methodologies

• Recent experience managing DoD, tactical communications, and/or systems planning projects

• Demonstrated experience managing project cost, schedule, and scope leading to successful project implementation

• Ability to work in a fast-paced, high-performance, dispersed team environment

• Ability to stay self-motivated and self-directed, and adapt to changing business and technical priorities

• Ability to plan and monitor all tasks and be able to communicate status at any time

• Possess proficiency in MS Excel, Power Point, Outlook and MS Project, SharePoint

• Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills

Desired Qualifications

• BA/BS and 10 years of experience in managing a variety of project types, sizes and methodologies

• Project Management Professional (PMP) certification

• Experience working within Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

• Top Secret/SCI clearance

Education

AA/AS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP