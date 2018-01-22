Infrastructure Support Analyst - 1418

Employer
The MIL Corporation (MIL)
Location
Charleston, SC
Posted
Jan 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Analyst
Industry
Government and Public Services
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Summary
The MIL Corporation seeks an Infrastructure Support Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Charleston, SC location. As a member of the Systems Development and Maintenance team, the Infrastructure Support Analyst will provide support for configuration, implementation and maintenance of various technologies, financial management systems and network infrastructures.

Responsibilities
• Provide support for configuration, implementation and maintenance of various technologies, financial management systems and network infrastructures
• Troubleshoot and resolve software and hardware issues

Required Qualifications
• Bachelor's in Computer Science or Information Systems; if degree is in another field, one year of professional experience in setup, installation, configuration, and maintenance of MS Windows based hardware and software is required
• 2 years of experience analyzing, designing, implementing testing, supporting and/or managing financial systems
• Experience providing user support, analyzing problems, testing/verifying requirements and system upgrades

Desired Qualifications
• Experience with establishing virtual environments
• MCSA, MCSE and/or MCTS certification
• Database experience (MS SQL, Oracle)

Education
BA/BS

Clearance
All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.


The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Infrastructure Support Analyst - 1418

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this