Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks an Infrastructure Support Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Charleston, SC location. As a member of the Systems Development and Maintenance team, the Infrastructure Support Analyst will provide support for configuration, implementation and maintenance of various technologies, financial management systems and network infrastructures.

Responsibilities

• Provide support for configuration, implementation and maintenance of various technologies, financial management systems and network infrastructures

• Troubleshoot and resolve software and hardware issues

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's in Computer Science or Information Systems; if degree is in another field, one year of professional experience in setup, installation, configuration, and maintenance of MS Windows based hardware and software is required

• 2 years of experience analyzing, designing, implementing testing, supporting and/or managing financial systems

• Experience providing user support, analyzing problems, testing/verifying requirements and system upgrades

Desired Qualifications

• Experience with establishing virtual environments

• MCSA, MCSE and/or MCTS certification

• Database experience (MS SQL, Oracle)

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



