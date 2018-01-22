.

Adjunct Faculty

Business and Management

The Undergraduate School

Location: Bethesda, MD

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks adjunct faculty to teach in the Business and Management Studies program. Specifically, we are seeking faculty for the following courses:

BMGT 364: Management and Organizational Theory - An examination of the four functions of management planning, organizing, leading, and controlling with emphasis on the application of management concepts and theories to achieve organizational goals. The aim is to develop strategies, goals, and objectives to enhance performance and sustainability. Topics include ethics, social responsibility, globalization, and change and innovation.

BMGT 365: Organizational Leadership - An exploration of leadership as a critical skill for the 21st century, when change occurs rapidly and consistently. The objective is to use leadership theory and assessment tools to evaluate one's own leadership skills. Focus is on the leadership skills needed to develop committed and productive individuals and high-performing organizations. Topics include vision, values, culture, ethics, and the interaction between the organization and the external environment.

Required Education and Experience

Master's degree in Business or related field from an accredited institution of higher learning, Terminal degree preferred

Professional experience in Business Management or related field

You must meet the minimum technology requirements, which can be reviewed at https://www.umuc.edu/visitors/careers/facultyrecruit/upload/Adjunct-Faculty-Minimum-Technology-Requirements.pdf

Experience teaching adult learners online and in higher education is strongly preferred

Materials needed for submission

Resume/ Curriculum Vitae

Cover letter highly preferred

If selected, candidates with international degrees may be required to submit translation/ degree evaluation from WES, AACRAO or IERF

Who We Are and Who We Serve

UMUC—one of 12 degree-granting institutions in the University System of Maryland (USM)—is a mission-driven institution with seven core values that guide us in all we do. At the top of the list is "Students First,” and we strive to do just that for our 90,000 students at home and abroad. From its start in 1947, UMUC has demonstrated its commitment to adult learners. We recognize that adult students need flexibility and options. UMUC is proud to be a global, 24-hour, institution of higher learning.

The typical UMUC student is an adult learner juggling a career, family, and other priorities. Roughly 80% work full time, half are parents, and half are minority students. They are continuing their education to better themselves, their families, and their professional opportunities. UMUC is also a leading higher education provider to the U.S. military, enrolling 55,000 active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, veterans, and family members annually. We are proud of our military heritage and are committed to this service.

The Adjunct Faculty Role at UMUC

UMUC is committed to helping students achieve success not only with us, but also in their professional fields. As a result, we actively seek faculty members who are scholar-practitioners: professionals who are actively and successfully engaged in their field who additionally wish to help the next generation of professionals grow in their knowledge and expertise through education. Your role as an adjunct faculty member will be to:

Actively engage students through frequent interaction that motivates them to succeed, and conveys a genuine energy and enthusiasm for their learning.

Guide students in active collaboration and the application of their learning in problem- and project-based learning demonstrations.

Provide rich and regular constructive feedback, utilizing rubrics effectively for the assessment of student work, and acknowledging student accomplishments.

Demonstrate relevant and current subject-matter expertise, and help students connect concepts across their academic program.

Provide feedback to your program chair on possible curricular improvements.

The Business and Management program at UMUC

Please visit the following link to learn more about this program, including its description, outcomes, and coursework: http://www.umuc.edu/academic-programs/bachelors-degrees/business-administration-major.cfm

Faculty Training at UMUC

We are committed to your professional success at UMUC. Each new faculty member is required to successfully complete our online two-week new faculty orientation, FacDev 411, as a condition of hire.

Position Available and will Remain Open until Filled

Salary Commensurate with Experience

Adjunct faculty candidates will be required to provide official transcripts during the candidate selection process.

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

