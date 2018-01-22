This is a hands-on, non-supervisory position in Reference Standards Production. In this role, the Associate Laboratory Technician will be responsible for a variety of production activities involving both automated and hands-on packaging methods in the RSP production environment. The Associate Laboratory Technician is expected to serve as an effective member of a team working cohesively to plan for and package reference standards, implement package configuration requirements, and follow USP’s quality protocols. This position is a component of USP’s core business and the incumbent is expected to support departmental quality initiatives and USP’s culture of safety.

This position has the potential to be relocated to the Frederick Facility.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Responsible for accurate and timely production of USP Reference Standards according to USP best practices. This includes understanding package configuration requirements and batch record instructions; safe handling of chemical products in the production environment; proactive support of contaminate prevention; and remaining focused on team commitments and communication.

Rapidly masters basic technology and works to develop skills using USP production-level machines including powder fillers, labeling equipment, liquid fillers, glove box, freeze dryer and capping/crimping machines.

Manages the routine tasks of production while remaining alert for discrepancies and variations on the production line. Reports all discrepancies to supervisor to prevent hazards and/or loss of production volume.

Completes production records and log books in a timely and accurate manner.

Performs routine mathematical and statistical calculations to detect variances and verify production targets. Records all data promptly, ensuring clear and accurate transcription of results and calculations.

In support of a quality product, conducts all production tasks with excellence and minimal errors. This position is expected to proactively seek opportunities for departmental continuous improvement.

Assists with production materials inventory in support of successful supply chain management, including stocking supplies, dispensing components, and participating in physical inventory activities.

Assists the Scientific Assistant with the collection of test samples to include careful handling of bulk chemicals, accurate sampling, and necessary documentation.

Prepares batch records prior to project initiation in compliance with USP and ISO standards of quality.

As a team member, cooperates with department staff to prepare for each production project to include cleaning equipment, preparing designated product rooms, and securing completed product.

Proactively identifies technical issues, works to develop trouble shooting skills, and seeks out resources to resolve problems as needed.

Demonstrates a commitment to safety and seeks opportunities to promote USP’s culture of safety in the production environment.

Works to develop mechanical and technical expertise in the production environment. Demonstrates a strong desire to learn, develop professional skills, and grow personal capability.

Takes personal ownership of work assigned, continuing to meet production targets while prioritizing additional responsibilities.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Laboratory Technician Responsibilities (in addition to those listed above)

Develops mentoring skills by assisting with the training and guidance of new production staff. Demonstrates technical skills to peers clearly and effectively.

Basic Qualifications (Candidate must be able to relocate to the Frederick facility if the business needs require this transfer).

Associate Laboratory Technician (in addition to that listed above)

Bachelor’s degree in a physical science or a High School Diploma with four years of relevant working experience in a production/ laboratory setting.

Laboratory Technician (in addition to that listed above)

Bachelor's degree in a physical science with two years of relevant working experience in a production/laboratory setting. Four years of work experience in a related field may be substituted for a bachelor’s degree in a physical science.

Preferred Qualifications

Strong communication and presentation skills, written and verbal.

Able to work effectively as a team to accomplish department goals.

Takes personal responsibility to ensure work is delivered on time and is of the highest possible quality.

Experience working in the pharmaceutical and/or biotechnology industry strongly preferred.

Capable of independent work and initiative.

Working knowledge of relevant computer applications (MS Office suite) preferred.

Supervisory Responsibilities

No

USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.

Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.

USP is proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer (EEOE) and affirmative action employer. Employment selection and related decisions are made without regard to sex, race, age, disability, religion, national origin, color, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other protected class. We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities.

USP does not accept unsolicited resumes from 3rd party recruitment agencies and is not responsible for fees from recruiters or other agencies except under specific written agreement with USP.

Job Location Rockville, Maryland, United States Position Type Full-Time/Regular