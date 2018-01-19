EMT-B

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Jan 19, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced EMT-B to work Flexi/PRN, Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings & Nights) in support of our Medical Transport operations in the Virginia Beach, VA area.

Provides Basic Life Support (BLS) treatment and ambulance transportation in the non-emergency and emergency settings.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Drivers License, EMT-Advanced, EMT-Basic

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Emergency Vehicle Operators Course (EVOC) within in 30days of hire. EMT -Basic or EMT Enhanced are acceptable discipline specific certifications for the position. Must be qualified to operate Medical Transport emergency vehicles in both emergency and non-emergency situations.

