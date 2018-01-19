CLINICAL DOCUMENTATION SPECIALIST RN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Hampton, VA:Norfolk, VA:Virginia Beach, VA:Woodbridge, VA:Suffolk, VA
- Posted
- Jan 19, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree)
Experience
Required: Acute Care - 5 years
Preferred: Coding - 5 years
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Microsoft Office, Project Management, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Acute Care experience in Medical/Surgical or ICU. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.