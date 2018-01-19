• Competitive pay plans• Comprehensive health care plans• Generous paid annual leave• Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan• Long and short term disability• Tuition Reimbursement• Flex spending and life insurance• You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

2East/2North Neuro is a fast paced medical surgical unit. We are a certified stroke unit serving a variety of med-surg patients with a focus on strokes and other neurology specific diseases. Our nurses all receive annual stroke specific education including the NIHSS stroke assessment training. 2 East/2 North Neuro provides a multidisciplinary array of nursing services to an inpatient population. We provide quality care to adult medical/surgical telemetry patients who are acutely ill or injured and in varying stages of recuperation.Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital is a 276-bed acute care facility that has a long history of commitment to the city, offering specialized, tertiary services. It is the region's only Level III Trauma Center and home to the Sentara Heart Center. Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital offers many advanced clinical services. The hospital specializes in orthopedics, neurosurgery, thoracic and colorectal surgery and sleep disorders. Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital is one of the region's accredited stroke centers.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty.



All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.