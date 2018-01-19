VASCULAR LAB TECH
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Jan 19, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
Associate's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes OR
Bachelor's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Vascular Specialist, Vascular Technologist
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Associates or Bachelors degree in Ultrasound technology with Vascular or Ultrasound/vascular technology required. In lieu of degree: Registered Vascular Technologist (RVT) or Registered Vascular Specialist (RVS). A minimum of 12 months of vascular testing experience with the performance of a least 600 noninvasive vascular examinations under the supervision of medical or technical staff
