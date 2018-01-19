VASCULAR LAB TECH

Sentara Healthcare
Harrisonburg, VA
Jan 19, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description: Performs non-invasive vascular testing procedures and writes preliminary interpretations. Assists physician in determination of appropriate testing based on clinical assessment and symptoms.

Associate's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes OR
Bachelor's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Vascular Specialist, Vascular Technologist

Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Speaking, Writing

Associates or Bachelors degree in Ultrasound technology with Vascular or Ultrasound/vascular technology required. In lieu of degree: Registered Vascular Technologist (RVT) or Registered Vascular Specialist (RVS). A minimum of 12 months of vascular testing experience with the performance of a least 600 noninvasive vascular examinations under the supervision of medical or technical staff

