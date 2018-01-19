Pharmacy Technician - Inpatient

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Posted
Jan 19, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare, Specialty Trades
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work Part-Time (20hrs/wk) Day shift at our Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. This position will work 4 hours a day Monday-Friday.

Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. Responsible for managing the drug distribution system and providing technical support in all aspects of the delivery of safe, effective, patient focused and cost efficient drug therapy.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Pharmacy Technician - Previous experience

License
Required: Cert Pharmacy Tech, Pharmacy Intern

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematics

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Certified Virginia Pharmacy Tech or Certified Virginia Pharmacy Intern required.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this