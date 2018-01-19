UNIT COORDINATOR

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Jan 19, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Here is the Nurse Leader position you have been wanting! Demonstrates proficiency in nursing practice for Burn Trauma Unit and provides clinical leadership for the delivery of nursing care in the Burn Trauma Department at the region's Level 1 Trauma Center. Under the direction of the department manager leads safety and quality initiatives, focuses on and simplifies workflow, and contributes to the development of staff. Increase staff satisfaction and promotes excellent (Gold Standard) customer service.

Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR
RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience
Required: Nursing - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
18 months nursing experience required. BSN required; Master degree preferred, if the graduate degree is not in nursing then the BSN is required. Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. Professional Specialty Nursing Certification preferred.

