Direct Deposit and Social Security Card is required

Meet qualification/eligibility/background requirements for this position

A one year probationary period may be required

Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-Verify) check

Conditions of Employment:

1. A one-year probationary period may be required.

2. Meet all qualification/eligibility requirements.

3. A completed and signed copy DA Form 3433 is required prior to entrance on duty.

4. Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-VERIFY) check.

5. Appointment is subject to completion of a favorable background checks/investigation to determine suitability for this position.

6. Required background checks of AR 215-3 and the Crime Control Act must be successfully completed and maintained, including Child and Youth National Agency Check with Inquiries (CNACI).

7. A health assessment is required. Satisfactory performance, successful completion of training requirements and demonstrated on the job competency is required.



NOTE (1): Applicants have the ability to perform an E-Verify Self Check to confirm employment eligibility at http://www.uscis.gov/mye-verify/self-check. Although a Self-Check is not mandatory, it can be a useful tool for applicants to find out if there is a problem with their employment eligibility records and resolve any issues before taking a job.

NOTE (2): No person, regardless of circumstance, will be approved to provide child care services and/or approved for hire in positions designated as having regular and recurring contact with children if the background check discloses that the individual has been convicted for any of the following: a sexual offense, any criminal offense involving a child victim or a felony drug offense.



1. If selected, a completed and signed copy of our job application form (DA Form 3433) is required prior to entrance on duty. (Click here to view form or copy this URL to your browser: www.apd.army.mil/pub/eforms/DR_a/pdf/A3433_Final.pdf).

Be able to communicate in English (verbal and written).2. Be 18 years of age at time of employment.3. Possess and maintain ability to lift and carry up to 40 lbs, walk, bend, stoop, and stand on a routine basis.4. Possess and maintain health and freedom from communicable disease.5. Possess knowledge and demonstrated skill in Microsoft Windows and Applications using the Internet (email, searching, web page design) and network computing and possess a professional certificate or higher related to computer science/information technology, or 24 months of experience working in the related field.Highly Preferred are applicants that possess professional work experience working with child/youth ages KG-18 years of age, and experience implementing STEM and 4-H activitiesApplicants that meet the minimum qualifications AND highly preferred criteria will be referred to the selecting official first. All other applicants will be referred as needed and requested by the selecting official.YOUR RESUME OR APPLICATION MUST CLEARLY REFLECT THE EXPERIENCE AND DATES TO VALIDATE FULL 24 MONTHS EXPERIENCE HAVE BEEN MET IF QUALIFYING BASED ON EXPERIENCE. IF QUALIFYING BASED ON THE CERTIFICATE, SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION SUCH AS COPY OF QUALIFYING CERTIFICATE MUST BE UPLOADED/FAXED/PROVIDED TO THE SERVICING HR OFFICE BY THE CLOSING DATE OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT.



Transcripts or certifications must be submitted at the time of application.



Additional selections may be made from this vacancy announcement for up to 90 days after the closing date.

Please check out our Applicant Information Kit to view additional information you may find useful when applying for our jobs.

Applications are valid for 90 days days after submission date. Applicants will be referred to selecting officials as additional vacancies occur.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

