Intelligence Background Information



Peace Corps Manual Section 611 is applicable to this position. This section prohibits the employment of certain persons previously engaged in intelligence activities or connected with intelligence agencies within the past 10 years. If you have ever worked for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), you are not eligible for employment at the Peace Corps in any capacity, and you should not apply for employment.



PC-1336 Form: Applicants who are found to be otherwise qualified will be required to submit upon request in the future a completed PC-1336 form, or narrative signed statement, indicating whether the applicant has been involved in or has had any connection with intelligence activities or related work and, if so, the nature and dates of his or her involvement. Failure to meet this requirement will result in the applicant being rated ineligible for further consideration. If you have any other type of possible intelligence connection, your application will not be further considered until you submit this form. Except when the CIA or the National Security Agency (NSA) is involved (see below), if your connection with an Intelligence Agency involves an immediate family member who works or has worked in intelligence, the immediate family member should complete the form, not the applicant. Usually relying on memory is sufficient to answer most if not all of the questions. If you have an immediate family member who works or has worked for the CIA, you should not give them this form to complete. Please contact your relative in person—not by phone, email, social networking, or any other means that is not in person— and ask him or her to contact the Office of General Counsel at the CIA.



If your intelligence connection involves the NSA, you (or, if the connection is with a family member, that person) must contact NSA’s Office of the General Counsel at 410-854-3910 before submitting this form to Peace Corps.

You must meet the specialized experience at the time of your application. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. To ensure full credit for your experience, please indicate dates of employment by month, day, and year and the number of hours worked per week in your resume.Qualifying experience for the) level includes one (1) year of specialized experience at least equivalent to thelevel which is in or directly related to the line of work of the position to be filled and which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position.: Providing general clerical support (e.g., greeting visitors, maintaining files, and typing routine correspondence); or gathering program data or information following routine search procedures.The experience requirements for the FP-09 level may be generally met by completion of a bachelor's degree or four years of education beyond the high school level.A combination of successfully completed post high school education and specialized experience that combined account for a total of 100% may be generally used to meet the total experience requirement.Additional information on qualification requirements are outlined in the OPM Qualifications Standards Handbook of General Schedule Positions. It is available for your review on the OPM web site at http://www.opm.gov/qualifications

Depending on the series of the position being filled, some positions may include Individual Occupational Requirements such as specific education and/or experience in addition to the minimum federal qualification requirements in the 'Qualifications Required' section.

Peace Corps (PC) Information



This vacancy is only open to recently returned Peace Corps volunteers eligible for non-competitive hire.

This is a Federal civilian job in the Excepted Service. Peace Corps employees are paid on the Foreign Service scale & employment is limited NTE 5 years.

National Service refers to paid & unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., PC, AmeriCorps) & other organizations (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that can lead to employment.

Peace Corps is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy or gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service or other non-merit factors.

Peace Corps is drug free workplace and promotes a drug free environment.

We are committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive culture. Our goal is to attract and develop the best and brightest from all lifestyles and backgrounds. We strive to create a culture of inclusion where individuals feel respected and are treated fairly in all aspects of differences. Our commitment is to make a difference in the lives of people around the world.

Peace Corps provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Office of Human Resources or the Office of Civil Rights and Diversity at 202-692-2139. Decisions on granting reasonable accommodation are made on a case-by-case basis.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens.

You must successfully complete a background security investigation with favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet this requirement will be grounds for employment termination.

All male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must have registered for the selective service. If selected for this position, you must sign a statement certifying your registration, or you must demonstrate exempt status under the Selective Service Law.

Prior Intelligence Activity or Related Work: Individuals who have been engaged in certain intelligence activity or related work or who have been employed by or connected with such an agency are ineligible for employment with Peace Corps. Acceptance of employment with Peace Corps precludes employment by certain intelligence organizations for a specific period of time, determined by the employing agency, after PC employment ceases.

An up to one (1) year trial period is required. Appointments consisting of less than 5 years have trial periods equivalent to 20% of the term period.

If you have questions, you may contact peacecorpsjobs@peacecorps.gov . In the subject line of your e-mail, include the vacancy #, position title and the date of your recent application or recertification. In the body of your e-mail, provide your question(s). Please do not contact this mailbox for general application status inquiries. You will be contacted by the requesting office if you are selected for an interview.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Eligibility



A Human Resources Specialist will review your application package to ensure you meet the eligibility requirements. Please review the required documents section to ensure your application is complete. Failure to submit documents that validate your eligibility will disqualify you from consideration.



You can apply for a non-competitive appointment under this announcement if you meet one of the following and have not already used your Peace Corps NCE (non-competitive eligibility) for Federal employment:



1. You are within 60 days of completing a qualifying Peace Corps volunteer assignment; or



2. You completed a period of qualifying Peace Corps volunteer experience within the last year; or



3. You completed a period of qualifying Peace Corps volunteer experience more than one (1) year ago but are requesting a waiver for extended eligibility (to no more than 3 years) due to military service, academic studies or other service deemed by the Peace Corps as being an appropriate activity.



Qualifying volunteer service means satisfactory completion of a full term of Peace Corps service or satisfactory completion of at least twelve months, including training, when termination is determined to be for reasons beyond the volunteer's control.



Please review the Required Documents section for more information regarding extended eligibility.



Qualifications



In your application, identify all work experience and education (degree(s), GPA, credit hours, honor societies, etc.) to assist in determining minimum qualifications. Supporting documentation must also be provided. You may qualify for some positions based on experience, education, or a combination of the two; others may require additional experience or education (e.g. specific coursework).



Falsifying your background, education, and/or experience is cause for disqualification.

