Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Fiscal Coordinator



Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering



The George Mason University Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, within the Volgenau School of Engineering, are accepting applications for a full-time Fiscal Coordinator position. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Participate in the planning and forecasting of the department budget in collaboration with departmental leadership;

Monitor and coordinate departmental budgets, Foundation account, indirect accounts, faculty start-ups and direct expenditures on sponsored research projects;

Reconcile departmental, Foundation and other accounts on a monthly basis

Provide reconciliation documents for direct expenditures on sponsored research projects;

Work closely with various fiscal services units such as the purchasing office, accounts payable, travel office, and various other financial, administrative and academic units of GMU;

Process faculty and staff purchase requests for equipment and supplies for labs, projects, offices, events and research activities through the GMU eVA vendor system or other approved sources;

Process small purchase requests through departmental purchasing cards (P-Cards);

Manage contracts between faculty and equipment vendors and distributors;

Reconcile all purchases and submit monthly financial statements with supporting documentation;

Create and manage inventory spreadsheets for departmental lab equipment and supplies; as well as perform periodic inventory counts on equipment and supplies;

Process national and International travel authorizations and reimbursements for faculty and students;

Provide a range of other administrative support for faculty and students for both academic and research activities.

* Strong budgeting, forecasting and reporting skills * Proficiency with office software and financial tools * In-depth understanding of financial accounting principles in budget and account reconciliation * Ability to manage multiple tasks, set priorities and meet deadlines * Strong organizational skills, attention to detail and ability to develop, compile and present information * Demonstrated working knowledge of applicable federal, state, local, sponsor, and institutional regulations, policies, and guidelines * Ability to work in a diverse environment * Strong oral and written communication skills* Bachelors degree in Accounting, Finance, Management or related field is preferred * Demonstrated experience in a similar role * Ability to problem solve and offer alternative solutions to issues * Proactive nature with regards to utilizing all available sources to seek and find information

Special Instructions : For full consideration, please complete the online application at http://jobs.gmu.edu for position 02775z, and attach a cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references with contact information. Applicants who apply by February 28, 2018 will receive full consideration, however the review of applications will continue until the position is filled.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

