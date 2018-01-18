Job Category : Admin or Professional Faculty

Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program Manager



The George Mason University Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy (CEBCP), housed within the Department of Criminology, Law and Society, invites applications for an Overdose Detection Mapping Application (ODMAP) Program Manager to work in the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program. The CEBCP, founded in 2008, seeks to make scientific research a key component in decisions about crime and justice policies. The CEBCP carries out this mission by advancing rigorous studies in criminal justice and criminology through research-practice collaborations, and proactively serving as an informational and translational link to practitioners and the policy community.



George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



The HIDTA Program is a federal grant program administered by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) to provide resources that assist federal, state, local and tribal agencies to coordinate activities that address drug trafficking in specifically designated areas of the United States. Information and intelligence sharing are keys to successful investigations, drug treatment and prevention programs, and drug policy development.



The Washington/Baltimore HIDTA Investigative Support Center (W/B HIDTA ISC) is designed to overcome the obstacles that have historically hampered information and intelligence sharing, not only among law enforcement agencies, but also those agencies providing drug treatment and prevention services. The Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program (ODMAP) is a part of our demand reduction strategy. The ODMAP program supports public health and public safety entities to track overdoses in real time, recommends strategies for the implementation of a demand reduction strategy and supports investigative efforts of law enforcement and intelligence analysis nationally.



This position is based in Greenbelt, MD.



Responsibilities: The ODMAP Program Manager responsible for the overall management of the ODMAP program to ensure proper use of the application and to develop policies and plans designed to assist ODMAP users with data analysis, reporting, and implementation efforts. The position will oversee the development of training and outreach material and will monitor ODMAP usage and prepare reports for dissemination in accordance ODMAP with ODMAP Operating Policies and Procedures. The position will monitor national and local law and policies that impact data collection and ODMAP usage, serving to make recommendations nationally for data collection related to drugs and overdoses. Responsible for coordination and oversight of designated ODMAP coordinators nationally and providing program direction to the technical team. Will lead all meetings related to ODMAP implementation and maintenance. * Manage the ODMAP program; ** Develop the agenda and lead ODMAP User group meetings. Provide leadership to all ODMAP assets within W/B HIDTA. Interface with ODMAP technical team for program modifications and user interface. Manage the ODMAP coordinators nationally, providing updates, training, and analytical tools. Manage all aspects of the budget and annual reporting. Report out to HIDTA Executive team and board on ODMAP related issues. Develop a strategic plan and monitor outcomes, reporting to W/B HIDTA executive leadership; * Coordinate Outreach Program; ** Develop a targeted outreach plan to grow ODMAP adoption nationally. Identify marketing assets to develop outreach collateral including handouts, web based information, social media strategy, and video support. Manage efforts to display and message related to ODMAP on the website and other relevant data platforms. Present ODMAP nationally at conferences and meetings; * Manage ODMAP users relationships; ** Serve as primary POC for all ODMAP users. Manage annual user conference to develop recommendations for program enhancement and growth. Serve as primary liaison Agencies and Initiatives to accept their ODMAP MOUs and manage the assignment of Level I and Level II users. Manage and oversee analytical products that support efforts within ODMAP. Maintain MOU files; * Support the development of policy; ** Work with HIDTA executive leadership to monitor policy and legislation nationally that will impact the ODMAP program. Make policy recommendations to enhance use and growth of the program; and * Oversee training; ** Support and oversee the development of all training materials and programs related to ODMAP. Assist in the development of/and organize training manuals, multimedia visual aids, and other educational materials for the ODMAP. Analyze training needs to assist in the development curriculums that will modify and improve existing ODMAP training. Assist new agencies in obtaining access to the Case Explorer program by referring them to the Case Explorer Coordinator for access and training in coordination with the ODMAP access. Required Qualifications: * Masters degree or equivalent experience in a public policy, law enforcement, or public health field and professional experience; * Must be able to obtain a security clearance; * Must exercise sound judgment to carry out activities independently; * Must be willing to travel and stay overnight anywhere in the United States; * Exceptional writing and public speaking skills; * Ability to work effectively in an interagency environment with federal, state, and local law enforcement; * Familiarity with law enforcement and public health policies and practices; * Experience with analytical software and tools; * Expertise in working in a team environment and good relationship building skills; * Superior knowledge of web-based applications and MS Office products; and Preferred Qualifications: * Familiarity with the Adobe Creative Suite specifically Illustrator, PhotoShop, InDesign and Adobe Acrobat Professional is a plus;

Special Instructions : For full consideration, please complete the online application and attach a cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references with contact information.

