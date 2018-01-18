Job Category : Admin or Professional Faculty

Investigative Support Center Deputy Program Manager



The George Mason University Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy (CEBCP), housed within the Department of Criminology, Law and Society, invites applications for an Investigative Support Center Deputy Program Manager to work in the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program. The CEBCP, founded in 2008, seeks to make scientific research a key component in decisions about crime and justice policies. The CEBCP carries out this mission by advancing rigorous studies in criminal justice and criminology through research-practice collaborations, and proactively serving as an informational and translational link to practitioners and the policy community.



George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



The HIDTA Program is a federal grant program administered by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) to provide resources that assist federal, state, local and tribal agencies to coordinate activities that address drug trafficking in specifically designated areas of the United States. Information and intelligence sharing are keys to successful investigations, drug treatment and prevention programs, and drug policy development.



The Washington/Baltimore HIDTA Investigative Support Center (W/B HIDTA ISC) is designed to overcome the obstacles that have historically hampered information and intelligence sharing, not only among law enforcement agencies, but also those agencies providing drug treatment and prevention services. The ISC is responsible for developing tactical, operational and strategic intelligence products to support on-going investigations, identifying drug trafficking and money laundering organizations, developing gang prevention and suppression strategies, and helping to reduce drug-related violence.



This position is based in Greenbelt, MD.



Responsibilities:



The ISC Deputy Program Manager provides first line supervision to analysts and interns while supporting ISC program priorities and objectives that are based on policy and guidelines furnished by ONDCP and the W/B HIDTA Executive Board. The ISC Deputy Program Manager assists the Program Manager with administrative oversight of the W/B HIDTA intelligence program, and reviews reports/products completed by intelligence analysts for completeness, accuracy, and dissemination compliance. This person will participate in case initiation meetings with investigators and analysts to recommend analytical support, such as toll analysis, financial analysis, link charts, network analysis and mapping. The ISC Deputy Program Manager reports to the W/B HIDTA Associate Deputy Director who serves as the ISC Program Manager.



Required Qualifications:

Masters degree in criminal justice, law enforcement, or related field; or Bachelors degree and professional training or certifications with significant professional level experience (10+ years preferred) in the field of intelligence analysis or law enforcement required;

Must be able to pass National Security background check and obtain a Top-Secret Level security clearance;

Working knowledge of 28 CFR, part 23;

Ability to effectively lead and supervise others;

Ability to effectively communicate in writing and public speaking;

Ability to work effectively with others in an interagency environment and a thorough understanding of the law enforcement investigative process; and

Ability to exercise sound judgment to carry out activities independently within guidelines.

Working knowledge of intelligence systems and processes at the federal, state and local level;

Experience in analytical case support, such as telephone toll analysis, financial analysis and mapping;

Ability to quickly analyze and offer solutions to law enforcement officials on collecting, processing and analyzing data;

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, and PowerPoint;

Ability to prepare visual presentations from data, such as graphs, charts, tables, and maps;

Knowledge of computer technology and experience with analytical software in a law enforcement setting; and

Project management skills.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, please complete the online application and attach a cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references with contact information.

