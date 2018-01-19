PSYCHIATRIC NURSE (BEHAVIORAL HEALTH) (2 VACANCIES/1 BILINGUAL)
Job Title: PSYCHIATRIC NURSE (BEHAVIORAL HEALTH) (2 VACANCIES/1 BILINGUAL) Closing Date/Time: Thu. 03/22/18 11:59 PM Eastern Time Salary: $60,964.80 - $95,284.80 Annually
Job Type: Full-Time Location: 2120 Washington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22204, Virginia The Department of Human Services is hiring two Psychiatric Nurses (one bilingual) to provide professional public health nursing services for the Behavioral Health Care (BHC) Division. The BHC Division delivers outpatient services, health and wellness assessments, education and targeted intervention to seriously mentally ill adults and their families. These employees are collaborating members of an outpatient team which includes a physician, case managers, mental health therapists, and coordinated service providers. Psychiatric Nurses will address clinical nursing care with specific consideration of external factors impacting the client's overall health condition.
To learn more about Arlington County's Behavioral Healthcare services, please click here.
Duties include:
- Performing comprehensive health needs assessments as part of the psychiatric evaluation process and in the intake process;
- Conducting health screenings and administering direct care, including neuroleptic injections;
- Referring clients to appropriate resources to promote client well-being;
- Coordinating the Clozaril clinic with the assigned psychiatrist;
- Conducting bilingual/psychoeducation groups;
- Documenting client records to meet local, state, federal, and agency requirements;
- Providing patient and community education;
- Coordinating of care with Case Management and Primary Care, or other entities as needed; and
- Providing back-up during coverage in other psychiatric services programs, as needed (PACT, Clarendon House, Sequoia).
Selection Criteria: Minimum: Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from an accredited college or university, plus at least one year of experience as a Registered Nurse in behavioral health nursing and/or community/public health nursing serving clients with mental health, substance abuse, or developmental disabilities.
Bilingual: Speaking ability in English/Spanish (one vacancy)
Substitution: Education may be substituted by additional directly related experience on a year-for-year basis.
Desirable: Preference may be given to candidates with experience in one or more of the following:
- Community or psychiatric nursing working with consumers who have serious mental illness and/or
- Conducting psychoeducation groups.
Special Requirements: Must be licensed as a Registered Nurse in the Commonwealth of Virginia or eligible to receive such license within 60 days of employment.
Certified in Basic Life Support (BLS) for Health Care Providers by the American Heart Association or successful completion of BLS Health Care Provider Course immediately after hire.
An assessment of oral Spanish proficiency will be required before a candidate can be appointed to the bilingual position(s). The incumbent in the position(s) will receive the language pay premium on all hours worked and on paid leave hours.
Additional Information: Work Hours: 40 hours per week, Monday through Friday, flexible scheduling as pre-approved.