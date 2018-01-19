Coordinating design development from conceptual design to final engineering;

Job Title: CAPITAL PROJECT MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $73,465.60 - $112,236.80 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia The Department of Environmental Services is seeking a Capital Projects Management Coordinator to oversee and implement moderate to large scale transportation capital improvement projects including intersection redesigns and street improvements; arterial and commercial corridor reconstruction; utility upgrades and undergrounding of overhead utilities; and other major transportation improvements in the Arlington County metro area. Projects may span over several years, incorporate multi-million dollar budgets and serve varying modes of transportation, for travelers of all ages and abilities. This Coordinator will also provide project information/updates and make presentations to a variety of stakeholders and interest groups.Duties include:Selection Criteria:: Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, Transportation Planning, Architecture, Landscape Architecture, Urban Planning or related field, plus progressively responsible experience coordinating the scope, budget and schedule for transportation-related capital projects and making presentations to, and collaborating with, various stakeholders such as the business community, citizens, public interest groups or similar groups in a diverse community.Additional qualifying experience may substitute for the education requirement on a year for year basis.: Preference may be given to candidates with one or more of the following:Special Requirements: Applicant must possess a valid motor vehicle operator's license from the applicant's state of residence at the time of appointment. The applicant must authorize Arlington County to obtain, or the applicant must provide a copy of the applicant's official state/district driving record.Additional Information: Work hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, with some occasional meetings requiring evening work hours.Requires travel to businesses, meetings, and other events throughout the metropolitan area.Please complete each section of the application. A resume may be attached, however, it will not substitute for the completed application. Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are required for this position. Please do not give "see resume" as a response to the questions.This recruitment is open until the position is filled with a preferred filing date of February 16, 2018. Applications submitted by this date will receive first consideration. Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible. Qualified applicants in the first group will be referred to the hiring manager and interviews will be conducted on a regular basis throughout the recruitment with candidates whose qualifications best fit our needs. Applications received after February 16, 2018 may be considered if a hire is not made from applicants received by the preferred filing date. The application process will close when the position has been filled or when enough qualified applications have been received.