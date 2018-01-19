Yield Manager - Video
- Employer
- The Washington Post
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Jan 19, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- JR-90269592-1
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Washington Post is growing video content and the Video Yield Manager is a key role that aid in monetizing that growth. This position will interact closely with the Client Services team to coordinate and deliver all video campaigns for the Washington Post.
Duties:
- Manage execution of video and display campaigns via DSP or 3rd party vendor.
- Utilize buying through a DSP to launch display and video campaigns targeting 1st and 3rd party audiences throughout available sites and inventory.
- Utilize DFP and 3rd party video vendors to launch “Video Everywhere” campaigns on select publisher websites in front of syndicated Washington Post content.
- Maintain organization system of all campaign details, changes, performance, and pacing.
- Ensure delivery and KPI performance of video and display campaigns against first and third party delivery data.
- Keep consistently aware of changes in inventory and anticipate potential campaign delivery issues.
- Communicate with internal teams on campaign delivery, performance, and any discrepancies or issues and take charge in troubleshooting and strategizing optimizations.
- Provide high-level updates and reporting to both clients and internal teams to improve campaign awareness and client retention.
Qualifications
- Bachelor's Degree
- 2+ years experience in digital media and high-priority campaign management.
- Strong attention to detail and organization with proven ability to handle multiple priorities and frequently changing campaign needs.
- Exceptional communication skills with both internal and external partners.
- Strong analytical skills with ability to convey conclusions from analytics and reporting to all levels of management.
- Excellent customer service abilities with a proactive and problem-solving mindset.
- Experience with RTB buying through a DSP preferred.
- Experienced with both Excel and PowerPoint. JIRA and DFP experience preferred.