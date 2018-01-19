The Washington Post is growing video content and the Video Yield Manager is a key role that aid in monetizing that growth. This position will interact closely with the Client Services team to coordinate and deliver all video campaigns for the Washington Post.

Duties:

Manage execution of video and display campaigns via DSP or 3rd party vendor.

Utilize buying through a DSP to launch display and video campaigns targeting 1st and 3rd party audiences throughout available sites and inventory.

Utilize DFP and 3rd party video vendors to launch “Video Everywhere” campaigns on select publisher websites in front of syndicated Washington Post content.

Maintain organization system of all campaign details, changes, performance, and pacing.

Ensure delivery and KPI performance of video and display campaigns against first and third party delivery data.

Keep consistently aware of changes in inventory and anticipate potential campaign delivery issues.

Communicate with internal teams on campaign delivery, performance, and any discrepancies or issues and take charge in troubleshooting and strategizing optimizations.

Provide high-level updates and reporting to both clients and internal teams to improve campaign awareness and client retention.

Qualifications