Yield Manager - Video

Employer
The Washington Post
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Jan 19, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Ref
JR-90269592-1
Function
Management
Industry
Media / Journalism / Advertising
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

The Washington Post is growing video content and the Video Yield Manager is a key role that aid in monetizing that growth. This position will interact closely with the Client Services team to coordinate and deliver all video campaigns for the Washington Post.

Duties:

  • Manage execution of video and display campaigns via DSP or 3rd party vendor.
  • Utilize buying through a DSP to launch display and video campaigns targeting 1st and 3rd party audiences throughout available sites and inventory.
  • Utilize DFP and 3rd party video vendors to launch “Video Everywhere” campaigns on select publisher websites in front of syndicated Washington Post content. 
  • Maintain organization system of all campaign details, changes, performance, and pacing.
  • Ensure delivery and KPI performance of video and display campaigns against first and third party delivery data.
  • Keep consistently aware of changes in inventory and anticipate potential campaign delivery issues.
  • Communicate with internal teams on campaign delivery, performance, and any discrepancies or issues and take charge in troubleshooting and strategizing optimizations.
  • Provide high-level updates and reporting to both clients and internal teams to improve campaign awareness and client retention.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor's Degree
  • 2+ years experience in digital media and high-priority campaign management.
  • Strong attention to detail and organization with proven ability to handle multiple priorities and frequently changing campaign needs.
  • Exceptional communication skills with both internal and external partners.
  • Strong analytical skills with ability to convey conclusions from analytics and reporting to all levels of management.
  • Excellent customer service abilities with a proactive and problem-solving mindset.
  • Experience with RTB buying through a DSP preferred.
  • Experienced with both Excel and PowerPoint. JIRA and DFP experience preferred.

