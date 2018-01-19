The Sr. Impact Program Manager develops, manages, and monitors the performance of USP discount and donation programs, aimed at supporting USP’s global public health impact mission and goals. The position will develop and align donation and discounted pricing initiatives with both broad USP initiatives (e.g., Improving the Quality of Medicines in Developing Countries and free access to USP standards for academia) and targeted public health programs (i.e., combatting antimicrobial resistance, addressing the opioid crisis, etc.). The Sr. Impact Program Manager has full end-to-end responsibility in this regard – leading international strategic plan development for programs, linking these plans to wider USP quality medicine improvement efforts, ensuring efficient execution, and monitoring impact. This is a role requiring significant cross-functional collaboration and the ability to work at a strategic level, as well as an operational/ execution level. This is a non-supervisory position in the Strategy and Business Development Division.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Develops global strategy and tactics for USP discount and donation programs to maximize effectiveness of USP public health impact mission and aligns pricing initiatives with USP Executive Team’s goals and objectives

Improves and manages the planning, execution, monitoring, tracking, and reporting of the Complimentary Standards Program (CSP) in partnership with the Global Public Health (GPH) division in support of regulators in developing countries and Academic Pharmacy Resource Program (APRP) worldwide

Provides thought partnership to colleagues in Global External Affairs, Strategic Customer Development, Global Public Health, and other departments on how to incorporate and execute donation or discounted price offerings into strategic plans

Develops and implements impact pricing plans that include criteria, internal vetting processes, prioritization, budgets, and tracking metrics

Works with Legal and Global Public Health departments to ensure the eligibility of donation or discount receiving agencies and programs in alignment with country government regulations and policies

Collaborates with Customer Services, Finance, and other operational departments to ensure accuracy and effectiveness of execution.

Prepares and disseminates program impact reports to USP Executive Team, the USP Executive Pricing Council, and other USP leadership groups

Develops, analyzes and tracks annual budget plans and targets for USP’s donation efforts as they relate to impact pricing

Improves system capability and process efficiency to enable the effectiveness of these programs and initiatives fully and timely implemented

Other duties as assigned

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required.

Minimum of seven (7) years of experience building and managing programs with demonstrated cross-functional collaboration

Ability to work, influence and solve problems with across functional teams and develop strategic working plans

Program and project management leadership experience

Demonstrated strategic planning experience in the creation of new programs.

Preferred Qualifications

MBA or Master’s Degree in scientific field, Economics, Public Policy, Public Health or related area

PMP Certificate

Excellent communication skills in verbal, writing and interpersonal

Minimum three (3) years of work experience in the public health, healthcare, or related sectors.

Strong analytical skills and fluency with excel and other analytic tools

Some experience in large data analytics, designing, structuring, monitoring and evaluation programs for public health

Excellent quantitative and qualitative analytical and modeling skills with creativity in problem solving and a keen business sense

Highly self-motivated and able to handle multiple concurrent projects in planning, budgeting, creating KPIs, implementing and tracking their performance results

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Some international experience, particularly in developing and emerging markets, in public health sectors or pharmaceutical areas

Ability to handle changes and proven record of result driven outcomes

USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.

Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.

USP is proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer (EEOE) and affirmative action employer. Employment selection and related decisions are made without regard to sex, race, age, disability, religion, national origin, color, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other protected class. We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities.

USP does not accept unsolicited resumes from 3rd party recruitment agencies and is not responsible for fees from recruiters or other agencies except under specific written agreement with USP.

Job Location Rockville, Maryland, United States Position Type Full-Time/Regular