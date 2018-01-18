Observes, recognizes, interprets, evaluates and documents EKG tracings on telemetry-monitored patients in order to detect deviations from patient's norm. Promptly notifies appropriate personnel of dysrhythmias. Operates and utilizes monitoring system to full capacity. Ensures proper and safe functioning of the telemetry equipment.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Completion of approved course or 1 year experience in monitor surveillance. Knowledge of medical terminology preferred. For Blue Ridge applicants, Education or experience in a applicable field required. Completion of a monitor technician program is preferred. Experience working as a monitor technician is preferred.