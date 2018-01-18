We are seeking a Nurse Manager, Surgical Services, with responsibility over the. Ideal candidates will have CNOR and a minimum of 3 years operating room nursing experience.Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, located 30 minutes south of our Nation's Capital in picturesque Prince William County, is a 183-bed not-for-profit hospital located in Woodbridge, Va. We combine the resources of a major health system with the compassionate, personalized care of a community hospital.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:Competitive pay plansComprehensive health care plansGenerous paid annual leaveFully funded retirement plan and 403b planLong and short term disabilityTuition ReimbursementFlex spending and life insuranceYou can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Responsible and accountable for the daily operations of one or more clinical areas as a functional product line or technical expert. Models and leads the professional practice consistent with organizational goals of safety, customer satisfaction and quality for the area of expertise. Supervises staff, provides clinical/ technical expertise and engages in process improvements. Assists in the fiscal budgeting and management process for the department including billing/revenue management, payroll, purchasing and supply cost management. Performs work assignments as needed to provide coverage and to mentor or assist staff. Interviews, hires and develops team members with the goal of developing a highly effective work team. Engages in talent retention strategies for the area(s) of responsibility.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Clinical Practice - 3 years, Healthcare Management - 3 years

Preferred: Related - License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Microsoft Office, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Licensed professionals are required to keep their professional license current. Strong clinical care knowledge base in area of expertise.