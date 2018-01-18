ECHOCARDIOGRAPHER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Jan 18, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Performs two dimensional echocardiograms, Doppler echocardiograms, transesophageal echocardiograms and pharmacological stress echocardiograms to evaluate heart and vessel abnormalities for the evaluation of heart disease and blood flow abnormalities.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Echocardiography - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Coordination, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
In lieu of experience, six months formal training in noninvasive ultrasound and/or successful completion of Sentara Healthcare Echocardiography Competency Based Orientation. Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph or Reg Cardiac Sonographer within 12 months of hire.
