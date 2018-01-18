NUCLEAR MED TECHNOLOGIST
- Sentara Healthcare
- Charlottesville, VA
- Jan 18, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Job Description: Performs and analyze all diagnostic and therapeutic Nuclear Medicine Procedures. Performs to all quality control and quality assurance standards as prescribed by all state, federal, and local agencies. Provide the best patient care and practice radiation safety standards at all times.
Bachelor's Level Degree - NUCLEAR MEDICINE TECHNOLOGY OR
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support, Cert Nuc Med Tech
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Required: Communication, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Trade School degree in Radiologic Technology or bachelors in Nuclear Medicine or related field required. ARRT or CNMT - Registry eligible graduate in lieu of ARRT or CNMT must be registered within one year of hire.