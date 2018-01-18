Performs and analyze all diagnostic and therapeutic Nuclear Medicine Procedures. Performs to all quality control and quality assurance standards as prescribed by all state, federal, and local agencies. Provide the best patient care and practice radiation safety standards at all times.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - NUCLEAR MEDICINE TECHNOLOGY OR

Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support, Cert Nuc Med Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Trade School degree in Radiologic Technology or bachelors in Nuclear Medicine or related field required. ARRT or CNMT - Registry eligible graduate in lieu of ARRT or CNMT must be registered within one year of hire.