CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

1. Mobility - you may be required to relocate during or after completion of your training.

2. Successful completion of all training and regulatory requirements as identified in the applicable training plan.

3. Must be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance.

4. May be required to travel by military and/or civilian aircraft in the performance of official duties.

VETERAN'S PREFERENCE:

If you are a veteran with preference eligibility, submit a copy of your DD-214 (member 4 or other copy showing type of discharge). If you are eligible for 10-point veterans' preference, attach an SF-15 (utilize SF 15 with revision date of Oct 2013), "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form. (Approved VA Letter from the VA that shows percentage of disability, I.E. 10, 20. 30 etc.)

Air Force Qualification Standards

To qualify for a GS-07: Completion of 1 full year of graduate level education, or bachelor's degree with Superior academic Achievement as provided in the "General Policies and Instructions" for Qualifications Standards Operating Manual, or 5 academic years of pre-professional study, or 1 year specialized experience equivalent to at least GS-5.

To qualify for a GS-09: Master's or equivalent graduate degree, or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree, or LL.B or J.D., if related.

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE: One year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-05/07 grade level. Specialized experience is defined as knowledge of utilizing statistical techniques and developing mathematical models in order to define and analyze problems; and advising officials of different approaches as a basis for management plans and decisions.

To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience, click on the following link:

FEDERAL TIME-IN-GRADE (TIG) Requirement for General Schedule (GS) Positions: Applicants must have served at least 52 weeks at the GS-05, or GS-07 or higher grade (or equivalent in an alternate pay system) within the Federal Civil Service to be considered for referral. The purpose of TIG restrictions is to prevent excessively rapid promotions in competitive service GS positions and to protect competitive principles.

Once the application and selection process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the applicable OPM qualification requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made. Applicants who fail to provide the necessary documentation to support their educational grade point average/masters degree requirements, qualifying experience or veterans' preference claim will be determined incomplete, ineligible or not identified as claiming veterans' preference. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your consideration in the referral and selection process.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES (KSA)

1. Knowledge of fundamental cost and economic analysis concepts.

2. Knowledge of acquisition requirements, and the development and approval processes used in large organizations.

3. Practical understanding of models and estimating relationships.

4. Ability to develop and utilize data collection techniques and to analyze data.

5. Ability to communicate orally and in writing.

6. Ability to interact effectively with others.

IF YOU ARE QUALIFYING BASED ON EDUCATION, PLEASE SUMBIT COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS TO INCLUDE TRANSFERRED HOURS - OFFICIAL COPIES ARE NOT REQUIRED AT TIME OF APPLICATION. IF SELECTED, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE OFFICIAL COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS. ***NOTE*** Degree Audits are not accepted.

IF YOU QUALIFY BASED ON UNDERGRADUATE EDUCATION AND YOU HAVE NOT GRADUATED PRIOR TO APPLYING TO THIS POSITION, YOU MAY BE OFFERED A POSITION CONTINGENT UPON YOUR FINAL GRADE POINT AVERAGE OR CLASS RANKING.

You must upload/submit all required documents in order to be considered, i.e., Resume, All transcripts (we will accept unofficial), (DD 214, Veterans Award Letter and SF 15 if applicable).

