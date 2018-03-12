Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship Required

Employees must complete a one-year probation period

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Applicants must have demonstrated work experience related to the mandatory requirements listed below and must address the qualification requirements in an attached cover letter or separate narrative statement.



Experience or demonstrated aptitude as a trainer or instructor of graduate-level or adult learners in the legal field.

Knowledge of federal criminal law, both substantive and procedural.

Substantial experience conducting legal research, writing and/or advocacy in the field of federal criminal law and sentencing. Excellent legal analysis, writing, and editing skills. Ability to express, orally and in writing, complex legal issues in clear and succinct language so that the concepts are understood by both lawyers and non-lawyers.

Ability to maintain effective working relationships with agency staff at all levels as well as with key individuals in a variety of other federal organizations and interest groups.

Expertise in federal sentencing law and guideline application.

Applicants must have a minimum of five years of legal experience which is in or directly related to the line of work of this position and which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of this position.

Applicants must possess excellent oral and written communication skills and the ability to interact successfully with staff at all levels. Good organization and planning skills a must.

Applicants must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the next lower level of the grade for which they are applying. For example, to qualify for the GS-15, one year of specialized experience must have been at the GS-14 level or equivalent.

Knowledge of the Sentencing Reform Act of 1984 and the functions of the Commission.

Experience as a trial or appellate attorney in federal court, or law firm experience, or experience applying the federal sentencing guidelines as a federal probation officer.

Applicants must possess a law degree (JD) from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association and be a member of the bar of a state, territory, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a Federal court of general jurisdiction.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

This position is in the excepted service and does not carry the tenure rights of positions in the competitive Civil Service.

All information is subject to verification. Applicants are advised that false answers or omissions of information on application materials or inability to meet the following conditions may be grounds for non-selection, withdrawal of an offer of employment, or dismissal after being employed.

Selection for this position is contingent upon completion of OF-306, Declaration for Federal Employment during the pre-employment process and proof of U.S. citizenship or, for noncitizens, proof of authorization to work in the United States and proof of entitlement to receive compensation. Additional information on the employment of non-citizens can be found at: https://help.usajobs.gov/index.php/Employment_of_Non-citizens. For a list of documents that may be used to provide proof of citizenship or authorization to work in the United States, please refer to http://www.uscis.gov/files/form/i-9.pdf.

A background security investigation is required for all selectees. Appointment will be subject to a selectee's successful completion of a background security investigation and favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet these requirements may be grounds for appropriate personnel action. A background security reinvestigation or supplemental investigation may be required at a later time.

All new Commission employees must identify a financial institution for direct deposit of pay before appointment, mandated by the Federal Compensation Act.

All new Commission employees, those converted from a temporary appointment to a permanent appointment, and all rehired former Commission employees are required to serve a one year probationary period. The probationary period begins on the effective date of the employee's appointment, conversion, or rehire.If appointed to a temporary position, management may have the discretion of converting the position to permanent depending upon funding and staffing allocation.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.



The Commission evaluates applicants through a structured interview. Applicants may also be screened for some jobs through a narrative/application review, and/or a preliminary telephone interview. Applicants who do not address the qualification requirements (mandatory and preferred) in his or her application materials as stated in the vacancy announcement are automatically disqualified from consideration and must re-apply before the closing date to be considered for employment.



