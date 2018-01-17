Job Category : Classified Staff

Salary : $45,000 - $50,000 Commensurate with education and experience.

Budget & Finance Analyst



The George Mason University, Office of the Provost, seeks qualified candidates for a fullâ€time Budget & Finance Analyst. This position will prepare detailed annual operating budgets, track/reconcile accounts monthly, create & prepare reports utilized by Office of the Provost staff as well as university budget officials. They will also be responsible for tracking commitment details; work with complex university information systems; coordinate and perform budget and accounting adjustments; and ensure that financial activity is in compliance with University policies and procedures.



Responsibilities: Reporting to the Budget and Finance Manager, the Budget & Finance Analyst will be responsible for:

Performing or ensuring the reconciliation of multiple state and foundation accounts on a monthly basis;

Ensuring that all documentation is kept in accordance with State/University rules and policies;

Monitoring the various commitments made by the Office of the Provost and working with the Budget and Finance Admin to maintain appropriate documentation per our office procedures;

Preparing the monthly budget and expense transfer list for review and executing transfers once approved;

Assisting the Budget and Finance Manager with annual budget development and maintenance of current year actuals;

Performing historical analysis as requested;

Serving as an expert in the integration and utilization of processes and data from sources such as eVA, Sodexo, Travel, University Foundation and related sources;

Creating mechanisms to communicate complex budget details to a wide variety of clients;

Preparing, reviewing and tracking all forms that require the Budget and Finance manager and Associate Provost Academic Admin signature;

Monitoring and approving all Office of the Provost purchases and payment requests in accordance with all Office/University/State rules and policies; and

Preparing reports, spreadsheets or perform special assignments as assigned by the Budget and Finance Manager.



Required Qualifications:

Bachelorâ€™s degree or equivalent education and experience;

Strong communication skills (written and verbal);

Strong organizational and financial skills, and be flexible and detailâ€oriented;

Solid skills in office technology and procedures;

Computer literate with intermediate skills using MS Excel, email, database and internet programs;

Ability to synthesize large amounts of data into easily understood financial reports; and

Ability to maintain confidentiality.



Preferred Qualifications:

Prior professional experience;

Advanced experience working with Excel and Access;

Experience working with University systems such as eVa, Travel and Foundation;

Experience working with Ellucian Banner System; and

Experience utilizing Microstrategy reports.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, please complete the on-line application and attach a cover letter, resume, 3 professional references with contact information and provide answers to all the supplemental questions.

