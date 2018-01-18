Customer Support Specialist
- Employer
- AboutWeb
- Location
- Rockville, MD
- Posted
- Jan 18, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- IT, Help Desk Technician
- Industry
- Social Services and Mental Health
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
We are currently looking for a Customer Support Specialist who will provide technical and customer service assistance including, but not limited to, hardware, software, application, membership, billing and first-level compliance support via various contact channels. Incumbent will answer questions, provide information, investigate and resolve issues for customers.
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent. Some college level education is a plus.
- 1 - 2 or more years of experience in a contact center environment.
- Knowledge of MS Office and current versions of commonly used Web browsers is required.
- Knowledge of operating systems, personal computers and printers is required.
