AboutWeb
Rockville, MD
Jan 18, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
IT, Help Desk Technician
Social Services and Mental Health
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
We are currently looking for a Customer Support Specialist who will provide technical and customer service assistance including, but not limited to, hardware, software, application, membership, billing and first-level compliance support via various contact channels. Incumbent will answer questions, provide information, investigate and resolve issues for customers.

Requirements:
  • High school diploma or equivalent. Some college level education is a plus.
  • 1 - 2 or more years of experience in a contact center environment.
  • Knowledge of MS Office and current versions of commonly used Web browsers is required.
  • Knowledge of operating systems, personal computers and printers is required.


