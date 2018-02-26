Bookkeeper/Office Manager - $18-20/hr

Employer
NRI
Location
District of Columbia, DC
Posted
Feb 26, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Management
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Brand new opening for a Bookkeeper/Office Manager located in the NWDC area with a construction company. This is a temp-to-hire position. Great opportunity for someone who is seeking an entry/mid-level position in the accounting industry. Position provides ample amount of growth and challenges.  Based on the individuals performance, the opportunity can convert to a perm/salary position offering in the low 40's.

Hours: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Duties:

  • Organize office operations and procedures
  • Manage Accounts Receivables/Payables
  • Transferring data to QuickBooks
  • Assist and work with our CPA with year-end activities
  • Maintain an orderly filing system
  • General clerical and administrative support

Interested candidates, please forward your resume to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration. Resumes are being reviewed this week!

Qualifications:

  • Minimum 3 years of experience in real estate and or construction (required)
  • College degree (preferred)
  • Strong technical accounting/bookkeeping background including proven knowledge of bookkeeping and accounting principles, practices, reporting, standards, laws and regulations
  • QuickBooks (required)
  • Proficiency in MS Office (Microsoft Excel and database skills in particular)

