Bookkeeper/Office Manager - $18-20/hr
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- District of Columbia, DC
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Brand new opening for a Bookkeeper/Office Manager located in the NWDC area with a construction company. This is a temp-to-hire position. Great opportunity for someone who is seeking an entry/mid-level position in the accounting industry. Position provides ample amount of growth and challenges. Based on the individuals performance, the opportunity can convert to a perm/salary position offering in the low 40's.
Hours: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Duties:
- Organize office operations and procedures
- Manage Accounts Receivables/Payables
- Transferring data to QuickBooks
- Assist and work with our CPA with year-end activities
- Maintain an orderly filing system
- General clerical and administrative support
Interested candidates, please forward your resume to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration. Resumes are being reviewed this week!
Qualifications:
- Minimum 3 years of experience in real estate and or construction (required)
- College degree (preferred)
- Strong technical accounting/bookkeeping background including proven knowledge of bookkeeping and accounting principles, practices, reporting, standards, laws and regulations
- QuickBooks (required)
- Proficiency in MS Office (Microsoft Excel and database skills in particular)