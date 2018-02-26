Brand new opening for a Bookkeeper/Office Manager located in the NWDC area with a construction company. This is a temp-to-hire position. Great opportunity for someone who is seeking an entry/mid-level position in the accounting industry. Position provides ample amount of growth and challenges. Based on the individuals performance, the opportunity can convert to a perm/salary position offering in the low 40's.

Hours: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Duties:

Organize office operations and procedures

Manage Accounts Receivables/Payables

Transferring data to QuickBooks

Assist and work with our CPA with year-end activities

Maintain an orderly filing system

General clerical and administrative support

Interested candidates, please forward your resume to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration. Resumes are being reviewed this week!

Qualifications: