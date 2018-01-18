Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks an Applications Support / Systems Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location.

Responsibilities

• Define application objectives by analyzing user requirements, and envisioning system features and functionality

• Design and develop user interfaces to applications by setting expectations and features priorities throughout development life cycle

• Integrate applications by designing database architecture and server scripting

• Note interruptions or bugs in operation and perform problem solving exercise to determine problem and ensure continued use of the application

• Manage licensing for all applications utilized by the organization

• Create and manage dashboards utilizing our tools to provide clear and up-to-date reporting of projects process

Required Qualifications

• 2 to 5 years of relevant experience

• Security+ certification

• Knowledge of the labs, systems, and networks that comprise the NAVAIR RDT&E network environment at Patuxent River, MD

• Knowledge of the Department of the Navy scanning policies and processes

• Knowledge of Government/DoD/Navy IT Laws, Regulations and Policies to the fleet

• Familiarity with applying DISA Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs)

• Experience with high availability and disaster recovery solutions and tools including clustering, load balancing, etc.

• Ability to operate across multiple projects concurrently and assume the responsibility for the appropriate technical and architectural implementation of projects

• Self-motivated, takes initiative and works well in a team environment with the ability to meet deadlines

• Outstanding verbal and written communication skills

• Familiarity with BMC Footprints, RSA Archer, Atlassian, SharePoint, and/or IBM DOORS

Desired Qualifications

• BA/BS

• Top Secret clearance

• 3 to 6 years of relevant experience

• VMware or Windows or Networking certifications

Education

HS/GED

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



