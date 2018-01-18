.

Program Chair, English

Communication, Arts and Humanities Department

The Undergraduate School (TUS)

12-Month Collegiate Faculty, Full-Time

Location: Largo, MD

The Undergraduate School (TUS) at the University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a Program Chair to head the English program. The new English Program Chair will join one of the largest online institutions in the world, serving a global student population. UMUC is one of 12 degree-granting institutions in the University System of Maryland (USM). Working adults, military personnel, and other students around the globe are achieving their academic goals through UMUC's innovative educational options, including online instruction, accelerated academic programs, and classroom-based courses taught during the daytime, evenings, and weekends. UMUC offers on-site instruction in over 150 locations in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, including over 20 locations in the Maryland and the greater D.C. area. Currently, more than 42,000 students attend UMUC nationally, and an additional 33,800 students attend UMUC at on site classes in more than 25 countries throughout the world; about 56,000 students are active duty military, veterans, and their families. UMUC strives to reflect the diversity of the global community within which it exists. Cultural differences are valued as essential to the educational process and working environment. Candidates with an understanding of and appreciation for diversity are especially encouraged to apply.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Manage the development of project-based, competency-oriented curriculum in the English Program

Develop and maintain learning outcomes assessment and program improvement based on data and in accordance with institutional initiatives

Recruit, manage, develop, and support program faculty

Foster and maintain professional connections in the field of expertise

Support students in the program

Perform other job-related duties as assigned

Teach one one-load course per year in addition to administrative responsibilities

Travel occasionally between local UMUC locations when required

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Ph.D. in English Literature from a regionally accredited college or university

At least three (3) years teaching at the university level required

Experience with faculty and students in an administrative academic setting

Experience in distance and/or adult education

Managerial experience in a professional setting and demanding work environment

Ability to use information technology and related teaching and management tools

Experience in presenting effectively to both large and small audiences

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience working in a fast-paced environment

Experience in the ability to foster and develop internal and external relationships to further develop the program

Preferred Education and Experience:

Managerial experience in a professional/educational setting and demanding work environment

Management of substantial programs and large numbers of employees, including recruitment, training, and staffing of faculty

Significant administrative experience in the discipline of English

Knowledge of competency-based and project-based approaches to teaching and learning

Experience with curriculum design, development, and program outcomes and assessment

Experience in adaptive and other technologies

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED

SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. This position is an on-site position based in Largo, Maryland. UMUC Offers an excellent benefits package to include up to 8 credits of tuition remission per semester, a minimum of 25 days of leave, and a range of insurance options. For detailed benefits information, please visit http://www.umuc.edu/visitors/careers/benefits.cfm

The University of Maryland University College (UMUC) is an equal opportunity employer and complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding nondiscrimination. UMUC is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all persons and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, religion, ancestry, political affiliation or veteran status in employment, educational programs and activities, and admissions.

