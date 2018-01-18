The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The National Academy of Medicine (NAM), established in 1970 under the name Institute of Medicine (IOM), is an independent organization of eminent professionals from diverse fields including health and medicine; the natural, social, and behavioral sciences; and beyond. It serves alongside the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Engineering as adviser to the nation and the international community.

JOB SUMMARY:

Under general supervision, the Associate Program Officer leads one or more of the organization’s programs or projects. Conducts research and prepares research papers and/or summaries. Tracks relevant issues and compiles reports. Coordinates program or project activities, handling inquiries, organizing meetings and workshops, and developing materials. May supervise or assist with the supervision of support staff. Ensures the program or project meets its stated objectives. May assist senior staff in the development of programs/projects, including developing prospectuses and raising funds.

Applies specific professional-level knowledge to solve problems requiring the identification and analysis of moderately complex variables. Incumbent takes action to solve routine problems in areas of assigned responsibility, but receives guidance or expertise from higher-level staff on more complex problems. Incumbent establishes processes and procedures to ensure the effective and efficient operation of program/project.

Portfolio of responsibilities includes management of special projects and coordination of special events in the NAM President’s Office, including the NAM gala and 50th anniversary to be held in 2020. Problem-solving, initiative, creative-thinking and exceptional project-management skills are required.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

1. Leads assigned program(s) or project(s). Where applicable and with senior staff oversight, recruits potential committee/panel nominees. Communicates with and facilitates the flow of information among chair, members, consultants, program or project sponsors, and staff. Prepares reports on program or project activities.

2. Identifies and gathers research materials. Conducts background research. Synthesizes and edits research findings and technical data. Determines relevance of data and prepares background papers and technical summaries. Manages reference checking.

3. Organizes meetings. Develops agendas, invites presenters and participants, oversees meeting logistics and multimedia presentations, and prepares written summaries.

4. Develops written materials and coordinates/oversees publication of materials. May edit documents and meeting summaries, facilitate review processes, and participate in dissemination activities.

5. May assist with supervising and mentoring staff. Assigns tasks and provides guidance and feedback to staff. Ensures required training is accomplished and participates in performance reviews. Serves as a resource to support staff.

6. Performs financial and administrative tasks related to assigned program(s) or project(s). Creates, maintains, and updates records, databases, and files. Authorizes expenditures, tracks spending, monitors budget, and projects future spending plans.

7. Represents the program/project within and outside the National Academies.

8. May assist in raising funds for current and future projects by conducting research on topics for new activities, writing proposals, and identifying potential sponsors.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of issues in applicable discipline. Ability to solve varied and complex problems using originality and ingenuity. Ability to operate using appreciable latitude for independent judgment and action. Ability to work successfully in a team environment. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers and employees in other National Academies’ departments through effective communication. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of employees.



If you already have an account created with the Academies, to apply to this position, click “Add to my Jobs” with your login information. If this is your first time applying with the Academies, please click “Apply for this position” below.