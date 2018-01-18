The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The Division on Earth and Life Studies (DELS) consists of twelve units that facilitate communication among the research community, policy makers, industry, interest groups, and the public. DELS is responsible for a vast array of topics, ranging from the molecular level to the global level. The common thread linking the units is the broad topic of science and the environment, but the division also examines issues outside that area.

JOB SUMMARY:

Works with the leadership of the Division on Earth and Life Studies and other divisions of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to develop a sustainable portfolio of activities in four high priority and cross-cutting challenge areas related to animal research. Also identifies potential sponsors and projects, develops fundraising strategies, and prepares proposals for activities in these challenge areas.

(1) Bio-medical issues related to the use of animal models and/or alternatives to animal models.

(2) Conservation research and decision-making to address losses of biodiversity/extinction.

(3) “One-Health” approaches to improving human health through greater understanding of the linkages among human, animal, and environmental health.

(4) Sustainable systems for production of food from animals, or alternative sources of protein, to meet the demands of increasing global population.

The Director also will be responsible for the development and ongoing management of the Institute on Laboratory Animal Research (ILAR), a small unit within the division that advises the federal government, the biomedical research and lab animal medicine and science communities through its expert reports, the ILAR Journal, the ILAR Roundtable, and web-based resources. ILAR is nationally and internationally recognized for its science-based guidelines for responsible animal care and use. In this role, the Director will develop the overall budget for the unit, including staffing requirements, direct staff, develop programs and projects, negotiate funding with sponsors; and ensure that each study or activity meets its stated objectives and supports the mission of the organization.

The position reports to Executive Director of the division.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Proven skills and experience in program development. Demonstrated leadership skills and ability to work collaboratively. Ability to solve intellectual problems that reflect substantial variety and complexity. Ability to serve as a resource to others in the resolution of complex problems and issues. Ability to operate with substantial latitude for independent judgment and action. Ability to negotiate funding. Ability to train and develop staff. Ability to work successfully in a team environment and to form and maintain effective teams. Experience working in complex environments with a high degree of organizational effectiveness. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers and employees in other National Academies’ departments through effective communication. Excellent interpersonal skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with volunteers, sponsors, stakeholders, and all levels of employees. Understanding of the National Academies’ mission and culture.



If you already have an account created with the Academies, to apply to this position, click “Add to my Jobs” with your login information. If this is your first time applying with the Academies, please click “Apply for this position” below.