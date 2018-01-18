This is a non-supervisory hands-on, highly technical position that supports Dietary Supplements standard-setting activities by providing standards with focus on dietary proteins, and probiotics.

The incumbent is responsible for developing and revising quality standards for dietary supplements, and responding to internal and external queries related to dietary supplements in USP-NF.

These activities require the critical evaluation of relevant documents and other information, the performance of literature searches on related topics, and the development and drafting of pertinent documents for other scientific staff and/or Expert Committee review.

The incumbent liaises with expert committee members in the critical review of analytical validation data, and other regulatory and laboratory data to assess suitability of proposed methods and reference standards.

The incumbent provides technical input to other DSHM SLs. The incumbent recognizes when additional expertise is needed and he/she has the ability to put together and manage advisory panels.

The incumbent also closely follows the work in areas of pharmacopeial standards other than dietary supplements so that collaboration and exchange of information is seamlessly accomplished and made available when needed. He/she establishes and maintains relevant contacts outside of USP, stays abreast of new findings, and informs other scientific staff of new developments in dietary supplement quality methodologies.

Liaise between Expert Committee and interested parties from government, academia and industry on issues pertaining to standards for dietary supplements.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Evaluates and analyzes specifications and supporting data, development of standards in USP style and format.

Develops, writes and guides research laboratory projects related to standards for dietary supplements.

Writes general and specific correspondence pertaining to dietary supplement monographs, and dietary supplement general chapters.

Assists in the development of agendas and planning for USP Expert Committee meetings, stimulates discussion between members of the Expert Committee, organizes their work assignments and provides assistance and guidance.

Promotes the development of new standards for Dietary Supplements through collaboration with sponsors.

Communicates with other USP departments regarding projects related to validation studies, method development, reference standards development and evaluation.

Basic Qualifications

Scientific Liaison: Ph.D. with 8 years, an MS degree with 10 years, or a Bachelor’s degree in chemistry, pharmacy or a related field with 15 years of industry experience. Level may be adjusted based on experience.

Experience working with probiotics or proteins.

Preferred Qualifications

Familiarity with up-to-date chemical and microbiological analytical techniques is required.

Experience with developing monographs and general chapters,

Experience in one of the following areas is desirable: dietary supplement regulatory affairs, food ingredients/dietary ingredient analysis, food/dietary supplements analysis, biochemical analysis, microbiology.

Able to establish and nurture relationships with individuals of varying backgrounds and learning styles.

Able to operate independently where appropriate, yet understands when to escalate issues and how to establish effective working relationships.

Strong presentation and communication skills (written and oral).

Well-developed organizational, interpersonal communications, negotiation, writing, and strong listening skills.

Knowledge of internet and electronic database searches helpful. Practical experience in analytical techniques is required.

Knowledge of the dietary supplement industry and the associated regulatory framework is essential. Ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Must be able to share technical information with non-technical or non-scientific staff, and to communicate effectively with representatives from dietary supplement companies, government, and academic institutions.

USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.

Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.

USP is proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer (EEOE) and affirmative action employer. Employment selection and related decisions are made without regard to sex, race, age, disability, religion, national origin, color, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other protected class. We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities.

