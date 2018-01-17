SUPERVISORY ELECTRICAL ENGINEER, GS-15

SALARY: $134,789- $164,200 PER YEAR

The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) is entrusted with the preservation, maintenance and construction of the world’s most iconic buildings and landscapes on Capitol Hill, heart of the U.S. Congress. As a global destination for thousands of visitors every day, Capitol Hill intersects history, architecture and art with the birthplace of our nation’s laws.

The AOC, Planning and Project Management, Electrical Engineering Branch is seeking an experienced Supervisory Electrical Engineer to provide expertise in the design, installation, maintenance and repair of electrical and electronic systems for the AOC. The incumbent will supervise electrical engineers and electronics and engineering technicians and through subordinate supervisor, high voltage electricians and power support systems mechanics.

Work performance requires executive management skills to coordinate with Congressional staff offices and technical expertise in electrical and electronic project design, testing, installation, maintenance, repair and operation. Additionally, the incumbent assists the Director in developing and executing plans to accomplish strategic goals and organizational objectives, setting clear priorities and coordinating with senior leadership to integrate short and long range planning goals and objectives and advance the mission of the AOC.

Specific responsibilities include:

Planning and directing electrical and electronic engineering projects for a complex of historic buildings and new construction.

Ensuring emerging technologies are considered for implementation or new requirements are integrated into planned project improvements to update/improve goals.

Performing administrative and technical supervisory functions for subordinates to include assigning duties, developing performance standards, and providing for employee skills enrichment through job related coaching, mentoring and training.

Serving as an expert technical advisor and Contracting Officer's Technical Representative (COTR) in the preparation of contracts for design, renovation, modernization and repair of electrical and electronic projects.

Planning, designing, directing, executing and controlling electrical and electronic engineering modernization, preventive maintenance and repair projects for the AOC.

A Professional Engineer (PE) license is preferred but not required.

To apply, please go to www.aoc.gov or https://aoc.usajobs.gov. All applications must be made on-line. Vacancy announcement PPM-2018-058 closes: January 31, 2018. If you have questions, please call 202.226.7000. The AOC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.