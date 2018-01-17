LABORATORY TECHNOLOGIST
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Jan 17, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Microbiology Laboratory is seeking a Medical Technologist to work full time, 3rd shift.
Top candidates will hold a Bachelor's Degree in Clinical Laboratory Science and will be certified by the ASCP or AMT. Candidates may also be eligible to sit for Laboratory certification and must obtain certification within one year of employment. Proof of eligibility is required prior to date of employment.
Enhance your career and join our team.
Performs laboratory tests; interprets results; documents and reports results. Maintains department equipment, instruments, and tools.
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree OR
Bachelor's Level Degree - MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY/LAB SCIENCE
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: AMT Medical Technologist, Cert Histocompatibility Spec, Cert Histocompatibility Techno, Chemistry, Hematology, Medical Lab Scientist, Microbiology, Molecular Biology
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Bachelor's Degree in the Sciences acceptable. Certification eligible applicants with American Society of Clinical Pathologists (ASCP) or American Medical Technologists (AMT) may be considered in lieu of certification. Proof of eligibility required prior to date of employment. Certification for eligible employees shall be acquired within one year from date of hire.