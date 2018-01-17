Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital Laboratory is seeking a Medical Laboratory Technician to work full time, weekend shifts.Top candidates will hold a Bachelor's Degree in Clinical Laboratory Science and will be certified by the ASCP or AMT. Candidates may also be eligible to sit for Laboratory certification and must obtain certification within one year of employment. Proof of eligibility is required prior to date of employment.Enhance your career and join our team.

Performs laboratory tests; interprets test results; documents and reports test results; maintains equipment, instruments, and tools.

Education Level

Associate's Level Degree - MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY/LAB SCIENCE OR

Certificate

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: AMT Medical Lab Tech, Medical Lab Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Associates Degree in the Sciences acceptable. Certificate Program Completion of NAACLS accredited Medical Laboratory Program. Certification eligible applicants with American Society of Clinical Pathologists (ASCP) or American Medical Technologists (AMT) within the above disciplines may be considered in lieu of licensure. Proof of eligibility required upon hire. Certification for “eligible” employees shall be acquired within one year from date of hire.