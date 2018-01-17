Sentara Healthcare is seeking an Customer Service focused professional to work as a SR Patient Account Representative in a call center setting located at our Battlefield Corporate Center in Chesapeake, VA. The ideal candidate will be flexible with a strong attendance record and have experience with collecting patient cash, follow-up, problem-solving and research. Extensive training and learning will be provided for this customer-focused and goals-driven position. Hours are: Monday-Thursday 8am-5pm; Friday 8:00am-4:30pm.

Coordinates and maintains insurance and self pay accounts to insure accurate and timely payment. Performs billing, follow up and customer service functions, fields patient inquiries and manages accounts receivable to achieve AR goals. Assists with training within the department and maintaining departmental workflows. Answers calls in a fast paced call center environment. Handles difficult situations while maintaining quality customer service. Reviews and resolves accounts for correct balance. Assists in preparation of correspondence. Responsible for assisting other Sr. Patient Accounts Reps with training and maintaining workflow.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Billing - 2 years, Customer Service - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Medical Terminology preferred. Associate's Degree preferred (Associate's Degree may be considered in lieu of Customer Service experience). Certifications in Customer Service, Revenue Cycle, or Collections preferred. Knowledge of healthcare collections and previous call center experience preferred. Work experience in hospital billing/follow-up/collections/customer service setting preferred. Knowledge of hospital or physician office patient accounting system preferred. 2 years billing or customer service experience required.