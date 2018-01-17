Forensic Nurse Examiners ensure high quality and cost effective care to all forensic patients. Our FNEs maintain an atmosphere of positive group dynamics to promote patient, hospital, and community satisfaction with services provided, as well as promote professional growth and development of the Forensic Nursing program on a continuous basis.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - NURSING OR

Master's Level Degree - NURSING OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Clinical Nursing - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Advanced Forensic Nursing, SANE-A - SEXUAL ASSAULT RESP

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Minimum of one year recent clinical experience, with clinical and technical knowledge of the specific work being performed required. Previous supervisory/charge experience preferred. Demonstrates the minimum knowledge, skills and abilities to care for the individualized needs of the patient to include physical, psychological, socio-cultural, spiritual and cognitive needs as well as functional abilities including the need for diversified use of such practices. Maintains knowledge of judicial process, laws, and legal statutes as it pertains to forensic nursing. Maintains knowledge of Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund as it pertains to forensic patient billing procedures. Creates and maintains forensic medical records. Willing to assess forensic patients outside of the hospital setting. Willing to comply with all court subpoenas. Must have satisfactorily completed a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) or Forensic Nurse Examiner (FNE) training program.