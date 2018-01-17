OB TECH
- Sentara Healthcare
- Williamsburg, VA
- Jan 17, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Job Description: Under the guidance and direction of a Registered Nurse, responsible for assisting in the nursing care and surgical services in the maternity services area including the provision of patient care necessary for comfort, hygiene, data collection, and documentation. Activities are based on accepted standards of operating room and obstetrical practice and are performed within the scope of education, training, and experience.
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE OR
Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIST
Experience
Required: Related - 1 year
Preferred: LPN - 1 year
License
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Basic Life Support, Licensed Practical Nurse
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
LPN or Surgical Technologist education & training accepted. If not an LPN, experience as Surgical Tech and CST preferred. BLS required within 90 days of hire.
