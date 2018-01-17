OB TECH

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Williamsburg, VA
Posted
Jan 17, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Under the guidance and direction of a Registered Nurse, responsible for assisting in the nursing care and surgical services in the maternity services area including the provision of patient care necessary for comfort, hygiene, data collection, and documentation. Activities are based on accepted standards of operating room and obstetrical practice and are performed within the scope of education, training, and experience.

Education Level
Trade School Graduate - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE OR
Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIST

Experience
Required: Related - 1 year

Preferred: LPN - 1 year

License
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Basic Life Support, Licensed Practical Nurse

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
LPN or Surgical Technologist education & training accepted. If not an LPN, experience as Surgical Tech and CST preferred. BLS required within 90 days of hire.

