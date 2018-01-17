Under the guidance and direction of a Registered Nurse, responsible for assisting in the nursing care and surgical services in the maternity services area including the provision of patient care necessary for comfort, hygiene, data collection, and documentation. Activities are based on accepted standards of operating room and obstetrical practice and are performed within the scope of education, training, and experience.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE OR

Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIST

Experience

Required: Related - 1 year

Preferred: LPN - 1 year

License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Basic Life Support, Licensed Practical Nurse

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

LPN or Surgical Technologist education & training accepted. If not an LPN, experience as Surgical Tech and CST preferred. BLS required within 90 days of hire.