ATHLETIC TRAINER - CERTIFIED

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Hampton, VA
Posted
Jan 17, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Trainer
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Evaluate and advise individuals to assist recovery from or avoid athletic-related injuries or illnesses, or maintain peak physical fitness. Administer therapy treatments and procedures under supervision of a physical therapist.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - ATHLETIC TRAINING

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Nat Cert Athletic Trainer, ST Licensed Athletic Trainer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Learning Strategies, Mgmt of Material Resources, Monitoring, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
NATABOC (National Athletic Training Association Board of Cert) Certified or eligible. Depending on location, North Carolina or Virginia Board of Medicine Licensed Athletic Trainer or eligible Required

