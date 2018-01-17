Evaluate and advise individuals to assist recovery from or avoid athletic-related injuries or illnesses, or maintain peak physical fitness. Administer therapy treatments and procedures under supervision of a physical therapist.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - ATHLETIC TRAINING

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Nat Cert Athletic Trainer, ST Licensed Athletic Trainer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Learning Strategies, Mgmt of Material Resources, Monitoring, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

NATABOC (National Athletic Training Association Board of Cert) Certified or eligible. Depending on location, North Carolina or Virginia Board of Medicine Licensed Athletic Trainer or eligible Required