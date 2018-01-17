ATHLETIC TRAINER - CERTIFIED
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Hampton, VA
- Posted
- Jan 17, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Trainer
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - ATHLETIC TRAINING
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Nat Cert Athletic Trainer, ST Licensed Athletic Trainer
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Learning Strategies, Mgmt of Material Resources, Monitoring, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
NATABOC (National Athletic Training Association Board of Cert) Certified or eligible. Depending on location, North Carolina or Virginia Board of Medicine Licensed Athletic Trainer or eligible Required