Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Assistant Director of Center for Multicultural Equity Access / Program Manager of Institute for College Preparation - Division of Student Affairs

Georgetown's Center for Multicultural Equity & Access (CMEA) enhances the education of students historically denied access to Georgetown University because of their race or ethnicity. To that end, we provide mentoring, multicultural programming, diversity education, and academic support; we work to create a community committed to education of the whole person and care for others; and we challenge the University to fulfill its commitment to justice for the common good. The Institute for College Preparation (ICP) academic enrichment curriculum is enhanced by academic tutoring and mentorship in coordination with the students' schools; a summer enrichment program that includes, in successive years, a study abroad experience and a residential college experience; college tours, assistance with test preparation and the college application process; facilitation of connections to other needed resources; and other academic and personal counseling for students and their families to inspire a college-going culture.

The Assistant Director/Program Manager provides day-to-day management of CMEA's Pre-College Initiatives (early college awareness, dual enrollment program + Institute for College Preparation (ICP). Reporting to the Director of CMEA, the Assistant Director/Program Manager has duties that include but are not limited to:

Organizational Leadership

Responsible for the ongoing daily operation of academic programming

Coordinates the hiring of program staff.

Trains, supervises, and evaluates 2 professional staff; and supports instructional faculty, and trains numerous volunteers.

Collaborates on hiring and training of faculty for Saturday Academy and Summer Institute

Creates and implements policies and practices for program staff and 200 student participants

Curricular and Instructional Leadership

Connects ICP Programs/Services to quantifiable learning and program outcomes; and supervises and evaluates the performance of all academic personnel in collaboration with Faculty Coordinator and ED.

Supervises administration of objective-based program for purposes of planning and performance evaluation; and completes yearly performance evaluations for all professional staff members.

Student/Family Engagement

Works with parents/guardians in collaboration with other school team members for comprehensive case management

Manages ongoing recruitment and retention efforts for enrollment and college completion

Maintains close collaborations with families, school principals, counselors, and all related service providers, especially social services, CBOs, and college access providers

Community Involvement

Coordinates program involvement in Georgetown K-16 initiatives, such as Kids to College, Office of the State Superintendent of Education, and DC Public/Charter Schools.

Collaborates with other University programs on issues of pre-college education aligning program with best practices



Requirements

Masters preferred in related fields such as education, counseling, social work or similar

7 years of administering educational programs that serve diverse, low-income communities

Familiarity with both higher education and secondary-school educational environments

Demonstrated commitment to educational opportunity

Strong skills in planning, organization, and written and verbal communication

Proven track record in community building, mentoring, and youth development

Facility with technology and data analysis

Exceptional leadership, program management, and supervision experience

Patience, flexibility. and ability to work effectively with children, parents and neighborhood constituencies.

Self-awareness and sensitivity to others, positive attitude in the face of challenges, and confidence working with diverse socioeconomic and ethnic communities

