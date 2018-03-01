Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Director of Experiential Education - Georgetown University Law Center

Georgetown Law offers an unparalleled experiential education program designed to help students apply the theories and skills they have learned in the classroom to a real lawyering context. Every J.D. student must take at least six experiential credits in our clinics, externships, practicum, and simulation courses.

The Director of Experiential Education, a key member of the J.D. curricular team, assists in ensuring that our courses are of the highest quality for our students. Reporting to the Assistant Dean of Experiential Education, the Director has duties that include but are not limited to:

Instruction Evaluation

Supports experiential faculty in the administration of their courses.

Assists in periodic curriculum review and updating.

Conducts periodic site evaluations for field placements.

Ensures training for field placement supervisors.

Ensures appropriate evaluation of all Experiential Program learning courses and makes recommendations for continuing and/or discontinuing courses.

Recommends proposals for other experiential offerings.

Advising and Enrolling

Advises students about the Experiential Program.

Monitors students' experience during the semester and summer.

Troubleshoots problem placements or student performance failures.

Compliance and Quality

Monitors compliance with ABA standards.

Creates faculty proposals, as needed, to ensure program compliance.

Drafts year-end report on the Experiential Program.

Works with Experiential Program team to ensure that all experiential offerings are excellent and work together seamlessly.

Interacts on the national level with other Experiential Programs.

Establishes and monitors best practices for Experiential Programs.

Requirements

Juris Doctorate

3+ years of relevant professional experience

Experience managing large organizational tasks, demonstrating the ability to effectively juggle competing priorities

Experience in law school administration, experiential education pedagogy, and/or teaching

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Strong customer service, organizational, analytical skills

Strong attention to detail

Highly motivated, creative and innovative self-starter

