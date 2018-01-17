Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Financial Analyst, Sponsored Accounting and Reporting - Georgetown University Law Center

The Financial Analyst is responsible for all post-award financial reporting requirements on sponsored projects for specified cost centers. S/he researches and interprets applicable regulations, guidelines, and standards, and provides expert advice and oversight to faculty and staff in the administration for sponsored projects. Reporting directly to the Associate Director, Sponsored Projects Accounting and Reporting, the Financial Analyst has additional responsibilities that include but are not limited to:

Financial and External Reporting

Reviews financial data for legitimacy, accuracy and allowance of charges in compliance with Uniform Guidance (2 CFR 200).

Analyzes budgetary line items for material deviation and prepare and submits Financial Reports for federal, other-governmental, and privately-sponsored projects.

Coordinates with departments, reviews submitted documents, and submits timely reports in accordance with sponsor financial reporting specifications.

Assists with external audit reviews, providing financial and project information for awards within assigned areas.

Financial Accounting and Compliance

Reviews ledger accounts for Sponsored Projects to identify and correct accounting errors, requests budget adjustments, and handles any other issues that may arise

Reviews critical award information set up in the financial system.

Works collaboratively with the Office of Sponsored Programs and the Office of Research Services on needed budget adjustments.

Provides monthly overdraft reports to departments within policy timelines, and works with departments to clear overdrafts older than 90 days in accordance with Sponsored Accounting Office Overdraft policy and procedures.

Customer Service

Serves as a resource to faculty, principal investigators, administrators, and finance staff in the administration of sponsored agreements.

Recommends and/or assists supervisor in designing and presenting training packages tailored to department needs.

Schedules regular meetings with departments requiring more post award monitoring supervision.

Follows up on all communications to departments, principal investigators, and sponsors.

Ensures quality control issues are identified and reported to supervisor.

Maintains sponsored accounting industry knowledge base.

Understands and stays current on federal compliance issues, governmental and private sponsor guidelines, accounting standards, and University policies and procedures.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree, preferably in Accounting

2 to 3 years of accounting and analysis experience, as well as working directly with grants and contracts

Demonstrated knowledge and skills in computerized financial software and demonstrated understanding of research administration processes

Knowledge of OMB Uniform Guidance [2 CFR 200] and its predecessors - OMB Circulars A-110, A-21, A-133, A-122; FAR, PHS Guidelines, DS2 regulations, private agency guidelines, costing principles, and University procedures

Strong verbal and written communication, organizational, and time management skills

Good mathematical and Excel skills

Effective interpersonal and accounting skills

Previous work in university or hospital setting with a medical research facility preferred

