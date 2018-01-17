Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Program Coordinator, Department of Advanced Nursing Practice - Georgetown University School of Nursing & Health Studies

Georgetown University School of Nursing & Health Studies (NHS) is a dynamic academic organization dedicated to its mission, which reads, "Advancing the health and well-being of individuals and communities." A part of Georgetown University Medical Center, NHS advances that mission in meaningful ways, including innovative undergraduate and nationally ranked graduate programs and faculty research, scholarship, and teaching initiatives.

The Program Manager handles administrative management of all academic, administrative, and regulatory functions of the Department of Advanced Nursing Practice. Reporting to the Department Chair, the Program Manager has duties that include but are not limited to:

Administers and manages the Typhon account and provides preceptors with timely communication and end-of-rotation hour verification documentation.

Prepares, maintains, and distributes student and faculty manuals/handbooks.

Assists faculty with reimbursements and ProCard reconciliations.

Works with 2U to ensure they have all new CFA information and that students are assigned their CFAs in SalesForce.

Works with Program Faculty and Academic Affairs to identify term by term course schedules.

Tracks all OCI expenses and manages student data and contracts in a timely manner.

Collects current information on all students, preceptors, and sites using internal and external databases/web systems housing student information (Certified Background, Typhon, Salesforce, Cognos, Banner, MyAccess, Google Drive, and Box).

Conducts tabulation and analysis of evaluations of students, site evaluations, preceptor evaluations, and self-evaluations, and generates end-of-semester reports downloaded from Typhon.

Works with professional organizations to oversee student licensing requirements.

Provides support to faculty and staff in coordinating and completing accreditation process.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - Master's degree preferred

3 to 5 years of office/administrative experience - preferably in academic or non-profit environment

Proficiency in Microsoft Access, Excel and Word, with the ability to assist with data points

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Ability to work cooperatively and effectively with faculty and students and independently

Organizational, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.