PD18-02 Friday, 12th January 2018 Finance Main OfficeKensington, Md10400 Detrick AvenueFull Time4 Year Degree Grade 27 Minimum: $66,437

This is a professional, supervisory position responsible for directing the operational activities of the purchasing and contract administration and insurance coverage functions of the agency. Will develop, plan and implement procurement and contract administration procedures and practices for the agency. Will ensure that solicitations (Requests for Proposals or Invitations for Bids) are issued appropriately and on a timely basis and that offers (Proposals or Bids) are evaluated promptly and properly in accordance with applicable laws and administrative procedures. Will determine effective and efficient methods of procurement in conformance with applicable laws, ordinances and administrative procedures. Monitor and process all insurance claims and coverage with the exception of insurance for employees.