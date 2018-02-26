Staff Accountant - Rockville, MD
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Bethesda, MD
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Accountant
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Seeking a Staff Accountant for a boutique and unique public accounting firm located in the Bethesda/Rockville, MD area. The firm has been in business for over two decades, helping individuals with financial, tax and management services. This is a great opportunity for someone who has a couple of years of experience in public accounting that is looking for more challenges and growth in a new position.
Duties:
- Reconciliations
- Review contracts
- full cycle (A/P, A/R, G/L)
- Journal entries
- Internal and external financial statements
- Prepare and analyze budgets
Interested candidates, please forward your resume to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration. Resumes are being reviewed this week!
Qualification's:
- BS in Accounting/Finance
- Accounting exp. 3-5yrs (public accounting required)
- CPA preferred / will consider someone who has passed the exam
