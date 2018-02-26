Staff Accountant - Rockville, MD

Seeking a Staff Accountant for a boutique and unique public accounting firm located in the Bethesda/Rockville, MD area. The firm has been in business for over two decades, helping individuals with financial, tax and management services. This is a great opportunity for someone who has a couple of years of experience in public accounting that is looking for more challenges and growth in a new position.

Duties:

  • Reconciliations
  • Review contracts
  • full cycle (A/P, A/R, G/L)
  • Journal entries
  • Internal and external financial statements
  • Prepare and analyze budgets

 

Interested candidates, please forward your resume to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration. Resumes are being reviewed this week! 

Qualification's:

  • BS in Accounting/Finance
  • Accounting exp. 3-5yrs (public accounting required)
  • CPA preferred / will consider someone who has passed the exam

