Seeking a Staff Accountant for a boutique and unique public accounting firm located in the Bethesda/Rockville, MD area. The firm has been in business for over two decades, helping individuals with financial, tax and management services. This is a great opportunity for someone who has a couple of years of experience in public accounting that is looking for more challenges and growth in a new position.

Duties:

Reconciliations

Review contracts

full cycle (A/P, A/R, G/L)

Journal entries

Internal and external financial statements

Prepare and analyze budgets



Interested candidates, please forward your resume to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration. Resumes are being reviewed this week!

Qualification's: