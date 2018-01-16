This individual will prepare multiple tax returns to deliver quality tax services for our clients. This position offers excellent opportunities for leadership and career advancement to the right candidate.

Job description

Major Duties



-Professional tax preparation of personal and business tax returns using Drake Software.



-Professional tax advice for clients as requested or as needed based on the clients situation.



-Understanding of Federal and State laws to prepare taxes properly.



-Maintain privacy of all Moore's clients information and not allowing the information out of the office to anyone other than the client.



-Teamwork and the ability to get along well with all clients in unusual situations.



-All other duties assigned that may be needed as requested by Moore's management.

Experience